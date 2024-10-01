MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Awards , an independent program recognizing excellence across global industries, has announced the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These awards highlight the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.“We’re excited to reveal the outstanding winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients.”2024 Merit Awards for Technology winners are:Category: AIBest AI Product or ServiceGold: YseopSilver: VeryonBronze: WellSaidBest AI Application in RetailGold: Toshiba Global Commerce SolutionsSilver: March NetworksBronze: AttentiveBest AI Solution for Customer ServiceGold: TOBi - Vodafone Ireland's virtual assistantSilver: CiscoAI Innovator of the YearGold: POET TechnologiesAI Rising StarGold: imgixBest Use of AI in HealthcareGold: Carta HealthcareBest AI Initiative in Public SectorGold: CarbyneBest AI StartupGold: Blackbird.AIBest AI Tool for DevelopersGold: Aurora Labs LOCIBest AI-Driven Marketing CampaignGold: AttentiveCategory: AutoTechGold: YachtWaySilver: DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVoCategory: BioTechGold: OncoHostCategory: Cloud ServicesGold: CleoSilver: Celfocus BSP: Elevating Vodafone Ireland's B2B servicesCategory: ConsultingGold: Rimini StreetCategory: CybersecurityGold: Regula Complete IDV SolutionSilver: Evolv I.T.Bronze: edge.SHIELDOR by TRIOVEGA GmbHCategory: EcommerceGold: GroupByCategory: EducationGold: n2ySilver: RobotLABCategory: EnterpriseGold: DigitateSilver: Wolters Kluwer ELM SolutionsBronze: ZilliantCategory: EntertainmentGold: TiVo OSCategory: FinTechGold: BILLSilver: Hyosung AmericasBronze: Financial FinesseCategory: HealthTechGold: Kontakt.ioSilver: Inovalon's Converged Stars Health Equity AnalyticsBronze: TraceLinkCategory: Information SecurityGold: InkBridge NetworksSilver: IvantiCategory: InfrastructureGold: KAYTUS K24V2 Multi-node ServerSilver: StratodeskBronze: Crisp, Inc.Category: InternetGold: HighlineSilver: IPv4.GlobalBronze: InkBridge NetworksCategory: Products/ElectronicsGold: March NetworksCategory: RoboticsGold: Realtime RoboticsSilver: OPEX CorporationBronze: OTTO by Rockwell AutomationCategory: Software and AppsGold: ConcentrixSilver: CertiniaCategory: StreamingGold: Verimatrix CounterspyCategory: Technology InnovationGold: AtombeamSilver: Blue Planet EcosystemsBronze: Pipeliner CRMCategory: TelecomGold: Vodafone: Cognitive Intelligence & Automation Solution (CIAS) for Global NOCSilver: Zayo GroupBronze: NUSOThe 2024 for Healthcare awards www.merit-awards.com is now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Merit Awardsinfo@merit-awards.com

