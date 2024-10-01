MERIT AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 TECHNOLOGY AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent program recognizing excellence across global industries, has announced the winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These awards highlight the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.
“We’re excited to reveal the outstanding winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients.”
2024 Merit Awards for Technology winners are:
Category: AI
Best AI Product or Service
Gold: Yseop
Silver: Veryon
Bronze: WellSaid
Best AI Application in Retail
Gold: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Silver: March Networks
Bronze: Attentive
Best AI Solution for Customer Service
Gold: TOBi - Vodafone Ireland's virtual assistant
Silver: Cisco
AI Innovator of the Year
Gold: POET Technologies
AI Rising Star
Gold: imgix
Best Use of AI in Healthcare
Gold: Carta Healthcare
Best AI Initiative in Public Sector
Gold: Carbyne
Best AI Startup
Gold: Blackbird.AI
Best AI Tool for Developers
Gold: Aurora Labs LOCI
Best AI-Driven Marketing Campaign
Gold: Attentive
Category: AutoTech
Gold: YachtWay
Silver: DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo
Category: BioTech
Gold: OncoHost
Category: Cloud Services
Gold: Cleo
Silver: Celfocus BSP: Elevating Vodafone Ireland's B2B services
Category: Consulting
Gold: Rimini Street
Category: Cybersecurity
Gold: Regula Complete IDV Solution
Silver: Evolv I.T.
Bronze: edge.SHIELDOR by TRIOVEGA GmbH
Category: Ecommerce
Gold: GroupBy
Category: Education
Gold: n2y
Silver: RobotLAB
Category: Enterprise
Gold: Digitate
Silver: Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
Bronze: Zilliant
Category: Entertainment
Gold: TiVo OS
Category: FinTech
Gold: BILL
Silver: Hyosung Americas
Bronze: Financial Finesse
Category: HealthTech
Gold: Kontakt.io
Silver: Inovalon's Converged Stars Health Equity Analytics
Bronze: TraceLink
Category: Information Security
Gold: InkBridge Networks
Silver: Ivanti
Category: Infrastructure
Gold: KAYTUS K24V2 Multi-node Server
Silver: Stratodesk
Bronze: Crisp, Inc.
Category: Internet
Gold: Highline
Silver: IPv4.Global
Bronze: InkBridge Networks
Category: Products/Electronics
Gold: March Networks
Category: Robotics
Gold: Realtime Robotics
Silver: OPEX Corporation
Bronze: OTTO by Rockwell Automation
Category: Software and Apps
Gold: Concentrix
Silver: Certinia
Category: Streaming
Gold: Verimatrix Counterspy
Category: Technology Innovation
Gold: Atombeam
Silver: Blue Planet Ecosystems
Bronze: Pipeliner CRM
Category: Telecom
Gold: Vodafone: Cognitive Intelligence & Automation Solution (CIAS) for Global NOC
Silver: Zayo Group
Bronze: NUSO
The 2024 for Healthcare awards
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
Media Contact:
Merit Awards
info@merit-awards.com
Valerie Christopherson
