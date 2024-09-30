Deep Sync Improves Customer Reach with Enhanced Onboarding Solution, Powered by Unified ID 2.0

Enhanced Onboarding Now Available To The Trade Desk Deep Sync

With improved offline-to-online onboarding powered by the Deep Sync Identity Graph, marketers can now reach more of their customers across channels on the open web.” — Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity, AI, and data solutions, today announced it is leveraging Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), a leading identity solution, on The Trade Desk platform to help boost match rates. This is enabling advertiser clients on The Trade Desk platform to participate in UID2 to expand their audiences and work towards improving precision to reach more of their customers online.Deep Sync’s Enhanced Onboarding, available through the Deep Sync One platform, aims to improve participating advertisers’ onboarding results to The Trade Desk by enhancing their customer data with additional identifiers, including UID2, at both the individual and household levels. Deep Sync’s functionality can help expand addressability and boost match rates.“Poor match rates can make reaching customers on digital channels difficult. With improved offline-to-online onboarding powered by the Deep Sync Identity Graph, marketers can now reach more of their customers across channels on the open web. We’re excited to have enhanced onboarding directly to The Trade Desk powered by Unified ID 2.0.” — Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync.Enhanced onboarding works by ingesting advertisers’ first-party data and matching it to Deep Sync’s robust identity graph, which includes profiles on 97% of U.S. consumers. By matching first-party data to Deep Sync's identity graph–via offline information, such as name and postal address, or online information, such as email address–Deep Sync can append online identifiers to customer records and deliver online identifiers directly to The Trade Desk as a custom audience.“By integrating Unified ID 2.0 into Deep Sync’s enhanced onboarding solution, we’re helping boost match rates for first-party data activation on The Trade Desk. This collaboration allows our mutual advertiser clients that are leveraging Unified ID 2.0 to reach more of their valuable audiences across the open internet with more precision.” — Gabe Richman, GM, Global Identity & Platform Strategy Partnerships, The Trade Desk.Deep Sync’s three-dimensional identity graph begins with a fully deterministic identity spine featuring 260MM+ U.S. consumers. The second dimension of the Deep Sync graph includes billions of online identifiers linked to known individuals and households, including hashed email addresses (HEMs), Mobile Ad IDs (MAIDs), IP addresses, and more. The last dimension includes hundreds of demographic, firmographic, lifestyle, property, and geographic attributes that can be used to enrich first-party data and enable precise audience targeting.To benefit from enhanced onboarding, create a free Deep Sync One account . Navigate to “Enhanced Onboarding” and upload a customer file. Next, select your desired parameters– such as individual- or household-level–and your destination–such as The Trade Desk–and clients who sign up with The Trade Desk to participate in UID2 can proceed with their audience activation. These audiences can typically be enabled on The Trade Desk within 24 hours or less.About Deep SyncDeep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.