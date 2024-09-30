Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 30 (published September 30, 2024)

Cisco and whitefish sport netting to open on northern lakes

Netting for harvesting cisco, also referred to as tullibee, and whitefish for personal use is open this fall on designated lakes. Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year. Netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature cools, game fish head to deeper water while cisco and whitefish come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows netting when there is little chance that fish other than cisco and whitefish will be caught. Game fish incidentally taken in nets must be returned to the water immediately. Complete regulations, including designated lakes, netting schedules and requirements related to use of gear and invasive species, are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Deer carcass movement restrictions in place in 14 deer permit areas

Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place for 14 deer permit areas located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area. Deer permit areas 604, 605, 642, 643, 644, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655, 661, 679 and 684 together form the chronic wasting disease management zone. Hunters are not allowed to take whole deer carcasses outside the management zone until a “not detected” test result is received. The restrictions apply to all deer, including fawns. Hunters are allowed to move whole deer carcasses in between contiguous disease management zone DPAs.

In these DPAs, sampling is mandatory opening weekend of firearms season. If hunters harvest a deer before or after the opening weekend of firearms season and choose not to submit a sample from their deer or want to transport a deer outside the CWD management zone before getting a test result, they must debone or quarter their deer, properly disposing of the head and spinal column inside the zone. Meat and quarters with the main leg bone can leave the zone immediately. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides dumpsters for hunters to use to help facilitate carcass disposal.

Hunters who harvest a deer within Minnesota’s CWD management zones are allowed to take intact heads from deer with or without the cape and neck attached outside of the CWD management zone if they are delivered to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of leaving the management zone.

Carcass movement restrictions are part of a comprehensive strategy to keep Minnesota’s deer, elk and moose healthy by limiting the spread of disease. Hunters can find details for the DPA in which they hunt, including locations of dumpsters for carcass disposal, by visiting the Minnesota DNR’s CWD webpage and using the “find the requirements for your DPA” tool.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on taxidermy, fall cookouts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 2, Meadow Kouffeld, natural resources sciences instructor at Minnesota North College, and also a wildlife biologist and taxidermist, will discuss ways to preserve and honor a harvest. The webinar will cover topics including photography, decorative tail fans from birds, the variety of big game taxidermy mounts, and what hunters can do, from field to finished displays, to make the most of their harvests.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pam Welisevich, naturalist at Dodge Nature Center, will share about camp fires during the fall, and some of her favorite simple and easy treats that can be made over the fire.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.