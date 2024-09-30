ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Operation Blue Ridge in North Carolina and Tennessee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the launch of Operation Blue Ridge, a comprehensive multi-state agency response aimed at assisting North Carolina and Tennessee in their recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. Operation Blue Ridge will mobilize a coordinated effort involving the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, a Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a dedicated Law Enforcement Strike Team.

Additionally, under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Operation Blue Ridge is helping Floridians seeking rescue in Western North Carolina. Those in need of assistance are encouraged to fill out the form at FloridaDisaster.org/OperationBlueRidge.

For previous updates on Operation Blue Ridge see below:

9/29/2024 Press Release

9/29/2024 Florida National Guard X Post

9/30/2024 FLSERT X Post

9/30/2024 FWC X Post

###