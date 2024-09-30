Colombia: Unlocking The Power of Behaviour Science Against Financial Crime

To ensure the programme's effectiveness, we assembled a team of local experts to conduct a thorough needs assessment within Colombia’s AML/CFT community. This analysis allowed us to tailor the programme to the unique needs and challenges of compliance officers in the country.

Based on our findings, we established a robust competency framework outlining the essential skills and knowledge required for effective AML/CFT compliance. This framework served as the foundation for the curriculum design, ensuring that the programme addresses the most critical areas of need.

To guide the curriculum development, we established a theory of change, outlining the programme's anticipated outcomes and the underlying factors contributing to their achievement. This framework ensured the curriculum's alignment with our broader goals of strengthening AML/CFT compliance in Colombia.

Finally, we designed a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates a variety of instructional methods, including lectures, case studies and interactive exercises. By using a blended learning approach, we aim to provide an engaging and effective learning experience for participants.

To assess the programme's effectiveness, we will employ rigorous evaluation methods. This will include pre-and post-training assessments, as well as tracking the impact of the training on real-world outcomes. By measuring the programme's impact, we can refine our approach and ensure that it continues to meet the evolving needs of compliance officers.