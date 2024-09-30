Submit Release
Simplify Campaign Creation With AI Campaign Generators From CoSchedule

CoSchedule introduced three free tools to help marketers create effective campaigns and better connect with their audiences.

— Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule has launched three AI writing tools designed to assist marketers execute campaigns and simplify content creation. The Call to Action Generator creates strong, persuasive CTAs.

The Marketing Email Generator helps craft engaging and impactful email content. Finally, the Marketing Campaign Idea Generator offers fresh, innovative concepts to fuel new campaigns.

To use these generators, marketers simply provide details into a pre-built prompt, and the generator will produce personalized content that meets their needs. These tools were developed with feedback from marketers to address common challenges when developing successful campaigns.

“Content creation should empower marketers, not slow them down,” said Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. “Our tools help teams generate ideas and first-draft copy concepts to bust through writer’s block and get projects moving more quickly.”

CoSchedule’s AI Writing Tools, powered by Hire Mia, give marketers a new way to produce content and campaigns with the help of AI.

Users can explore and use any of the new AI Writing Tools Hub on CoSchedule’s website at coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools.

About CoSchedule
CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Over 100,000+ marketers use CoSchedule products worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing value. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers.

