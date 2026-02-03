AI Surpasses Google: 53% Of Marketers Turn To AI Over Search Engines For Information

A new survey shows 53% of marketers now use AI over Google for information, signaling a major shift in how marketing research and discovery happen.

We’re witnessing the end of Google’s dominance as the default research tool. Instead of sorting through search results, marketers are turning to AI for direct answers and faster decisions.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google is losing its grip on marketers. For the first time, a majority of marketers (53%) now say they turn to AI tools for information discovery over traditional Google search (35%).

The shift represents a fundamental change in how marketers research, learn, and make decisions. Instead of manually comparing information, the majority now turn to AI for direct answers.

The data comes from CoSchedule’s new research report, After the AI Shift: What Marketers Are Prioritizing In 2026, based on a survey of 900 marketing professionals across industries. The report explores how AI adoption is reshaping marketing performance, channel effectiveness, and team priorities heading into 2026.

Beyond information discovery, the report reveals where marketers say performance is holding steady, where it’s declining, and how teams are adjusting strategies to stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule provides AI-powered marketing management tools to more than 50,000 marketers worldwide. Recognized by Inc. 5000, Gartner's Magic Quadrant, and G2, the company helps marketing teams organize work, deliver projects on time, and prove their value.

