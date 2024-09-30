US, Australia, and Japan Naval Forces Conduct Multilateral Exercise

Participants included the U.S. Navy (USN) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109).

"Our relationships with Australia and Japan are a cornerstone of security in the Indo-Pacific,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Seamless coordination with the JMSDF and RAN serve as an effective deterrent against aggression in the region and promotes our shared commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The ships conducted a wide range of training, including formation sailing, combined communication, and a replenishment-at-sea.

"Interoperability and interchangeability among JMSDF, USN, and RAN are our strength," said JMSDF Rear Adm. YOKOTA Kazushi, commander, Escort Flotilla 3. "Not only in this multilateral exercise, but also in exercises like KAKADU 2024, we are working together for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Other elements of the exercise included anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare area operations, as well as electronic warfare drills and subject matter expert exchanges.

“Strong international relationships are the foundation for Australia’s response to shared regional security challenges,” said Australia’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Jonathan Ley. “Every opportunity to cooperate with partners at sea is highly valued by Australian ships deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”

The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Multilateral exercises such as this one provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.

Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.