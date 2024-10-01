Forthright Technology Partners Launches Forthright Cyber: Cybersecurity, Compliance and Risk Advisory Division

Forthright Cyber debuts to deliver comprehensive, strategic cybersecurity services, empowering businesses to protect against evolving cyber threats

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Technology Partners, an award-winning provider of modern, secure, and compliant IT solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Forthright Cyber, a division focused on delivering consultative, tactical, managed cybersecurity, compliance, and risk advisory services.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve and cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, organizations are recognizing the critical importance of partnering with a “security-first” service provider, ensuring that robust cybersecurity measures are never an afterthought.

Forthright Cyber emerges as a strategic response to this growing need, leveraging Forthright's decades of expertise in delivering tailored solutions to their global clientele.

"Forthright is more than just another service provider, we are our clients’ trusted partner” said Rory Sanchez, CEO of Forthright. “They’ve asked us for help in navigating today’s complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence. Now, with our trusted vendors and strategic partners, we intend to deliver. At the end of the day, the launch of Forthright Cyber is simply another milestone in our continuing mission to exceed expectations and always hold our clients’ interests above all else."

Adding to this announcement, Forthright is pleased to introduce Heath Gieson, who recently joined the organization as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Heath will be heading up Forthright Cyber and brings a wealth of real-world experience to this role.

Sanchez added, “Heath was doing cybersecurity before cybersecurity was cool. I’m excited to be working together again. He’s a great fit to the culture here at Forthright.”

About Forthright Technology Partners

Founded in 1992, Forthright is an IT consulting, engineering, and managed services firm with a strong focus on providing clients with the best possible end-user experience. With a commitment to revolutionizing how businesses operate, Forthright empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of secure and compliant digital workspaces, enabling employee productivity. Forthright’s vendor partner designations include being a Citrix Platinum Partner, Microsoft Solutions Specialist, and Fortinet Select.

