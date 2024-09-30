Investing in Our Future: Diversity in Leadership Scholarship Empowers Emerging Leaders

The Oregon College Saving Plan, a program of the Oregon State Treasury, is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Diversity in Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship, now in its fourth year, recognizes outstanding high school graduates from underrepresented communities who are pursuing higher education in Oregon, and comes just in time to mark national College Savings Month.

Two exceptional individuals, Eberildo Ramos Matias and Leanna Rios have been selected for their academic achievements, dedication to their communities, and potential to become future leaders.

Eberildo Ramos Matias, a first-generation Guatemalan immigrant, is pursuing an accounting degree at the University of Oregon. His journey has been marked by resilience and determination, as he has navigated cultural barriers and housing insecurity, as well as facing significant financial challenges.

Eberildo shared, “I am incredibly grateful to receive the Diversity in Leadership Scholarship—coming from a family with long time financial struggles, even attending college is a massive risk. This award has allowed me to take a path that many in my community couldn't take. My dream is to become a Certified Public Accountant, a course that many find difficult, but one I’m prepared to work hard for. I want my success to inspire others in my community to see that college is possible if you plan for it correctly.”

Leanna Rios, raised in the foster care system, plans to study education at Western Oregon University with the goal of becoming a reading specialist. Her personal experiences with facing discrimination have fueled her desire to make a positive impact on the lives of young people, particularly those facing similar challenges. Leanna's dedication to education and her commitment to closing the literacy gap have made her an ideal recipient of this scholarship.

Leanna added, “The Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship is a dream come true. It will enable me to pursue my passion for education and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children who may be struggling with reading. I am determined to show others that with perseverance and support, anything is possible.”

The Diversity in Leadership Scholarship provides financial support to talented students, enabling them to pursue their academic goals and contribute to Oregon's vibrant economy. By investing in diverse leadership, the Oregon College Savings Plan aims to build a stronger and more equitable future for all Oregonians.

Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read said, “We are thrilled to recognize Eberildo and Leanna as recipients of the Diversity in Leadership Scholarship. This award demonstrates our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable Oregon. By supporting exceptional students each year, we are investing in the future of our state and empowering them to make a lasting impact on our communities.”

The Oregon College Savings Plan has disbursed more than $121,000 in scholarship funds to eight students since 2021. With awards of $10,000 each for their first year of study, Leanna and Eberildo join last year’s awardees as part of a select group of students whose higher education is being funded on a multiyear basis by the Oregon College Savings Plan.

The Diversity in Leadership Scholarship is administered through the Oregon Community Foundation and is funded by the Oregon College Savings Plan. The scholarship application opens in early November each year, with a deadline of early April, for the following academic year.