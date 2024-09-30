West Virginia Department of Health Announces Availability of Free COVID-19 Tests and Updated 2024-2025 Vaccines

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is urging residents to take proactive measures as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. In collaboration with the U.S. Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the U.S. Postal Service, COVIDtests.gov has reopened, allowing households across West Virginia to order four additional free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. These tests are particularly important as the holiday season approaches.

Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, stated, "This initiative ensures that West Virginians have access to essential tools to protect themselves and their loved ones as we enter this busy respiratory season. With updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines available, it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. Testing remains a vital part of our response."

The updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines, now available, are designed to better target currently circulating variants, offering improved protection against severe illness and hospitalization. Unlike earlier formulations, these updated vaccines have been adapted to enhance the immune response specifically against the most prevalent strains, providing a stronger defense for individuals, especially those at higher risk.

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer, emphasized the importance of both testing and vaccination: "As vaccine protection decreases over time, it is important that West Virginians stay up-to-date. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older.“

As gatherings increase during the holiday season, DH remains committed to providing easy access to both tests and vaccines, enabling residents to identify respiratory illnesses promptly and make informed choices regarding medical care while minimizing risks to family, friends, and co-workers.

To order four free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, please visit COVIDtests.gov. For information about the updated 2024-2025 vaccines, including eligibility, locations, and their specific benefits, please contact your local health department or breatheasy.wv.gov.



