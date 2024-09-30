Latest update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction have resumed work on paving sections of US 26/89 Broadway today. Work hours remain from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout this week. For the next two days, crews will be working on the southbound lanes from the Y intersection to Flat Creek Bridge (road marker 153.98).

Crews will be working on the northbound lanes between the Y intersection and Flat Creek Bridge following completion of the southbound lanes later this week. Crews are tentatively scheduled to complete the paving operations by Friday, Oct. 4.

Drivers are asked to expect heavy traffic congestion during this time period and plan accordingly. Last week, crews were able to complete the sections of Broadway from High School Road to the Y intersection and the smaller sections at the intersection WYO 22. As the work continues, WYDOT will still make every effort to maintain two-way traffic and access to businesses within the 5-lane sections of the highway from the Y intersection to Flat Creek Bridge.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays. Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html for traffic alerts and construction activities.