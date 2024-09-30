BLM to conduct prescribed burns in John Evans Canyon west of Malad

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District in cooperation with Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct two prescribed burns in John Evans Canyon, 8 miles west of Malad in October and possibly into November. One burn will be 190 acres and the other will be 264 acres. Smoke will be visible from Malad and the I-15 corridor.

The planned burn windows are Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 and Oct. 16 through the end of November; this is to minimize impacts during the first week of the unit 73 antlered deer hunt. Actual ignition date and times will be determined by weather and fuel conditions.

“The planned prescribed fires will target 454 acres of Douglas fir and aspen stands,” said BLM Pocatello Field Office Manager Blaine Newman. “Our objectives are to provide for public and firefighter safety while improving wildlife habitat, promoting aspen growth, and reducing fuels for future wildfires.”

Fire managers will ignite the prescribed burns over a multiday period. After the active burning is finished, crews will mop-up, patrol and monitor the fire area.

This prescribed burn is a “broadcast burn,” which means once crews have ignited the burn, low to moderate intensity fire will be allowed to consume fuels across the forest floor within the unit boundaries.

For more information on this project, please call the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.