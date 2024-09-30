VADOC Provides Storm Recovery Assistance, Thousands of Meals in Southwest Virginia

Press Release September 30, 2024

RICHMOND — Corrections team members, inmates, and probationers from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) are taking action to assist both Virginians in need and partner public safety agencies as Southwest Virginia recovers from the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections will continue to assist where our agency is able to lend a hand,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “These are our communities and our neighbors. Helping those in need is a crucial component of our public safety mission. Thank you to Western Regional Operations Chief Gregory Holloway, Western Regional Administrator of Institutions Thomas Meyer, and all of our corrections team members and inmate workers for their selfless service and dedication to this response.”

Emergency Tree Cutting and Debris Removal

Chainsaw crews containing either corrections team members, supervised inmate workers, or supervised probationers from Appalachian Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP), Bland Correctional Center, Marion Correctional Treatment Center, Patrick Henry Correctional Unit, River North Correctional Center, and Wise Correctional Unit started emergency tree cutting and storm debris removal early Friday, Sept. 27 and have cleared hundreds of miles of roadways. The crews have focused on the Town of Independence and surrounding areas of Grayson County, the Town of Damascus in Washington County, and the High Knob area of Wise County. Clearing these roads has allowed River North employees to report to work safely and has allowed additional first responder resources into affected areas to support community relief efforts. Work continued Sunday for some of these crews.

During the storm response, one chainsaw crew witnessed a large tree fall onto a citizen’s vehicle. River North staff responded and assisted the people inside, cutting the tree and removing it from the vehicle, which was able to drive away safely. No one inside the vehicle was injured.

Officer Luis Hernandez of Wise Correctional Unit supervised inmate chainsaw crews in Damascus. Additional inmate chainsaw crews from Wise Correctional Unit have assisted Wise County Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation in the High Knob area of Wise County. Chainsaw crews of probationers from Appalachian Men’s Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) also assisted in Damascus, under the supervision of Officer R. Mitchem.

“We could not be prouder of our staff for how they rose to this great challenge, for how they continue to perform to safely operate the facility, and for how they are supporting the community relief efforts with a vigorous purpose and passion,” said River North Correctional Center Warden Rodney Younce. “This is vital work, especially because these are the communities our staff and their families live in.”

Providing Emergency Meals in the Town of Damascus and Wise County

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the VADOC delivered 1,000 meals to those in need. Marion Correctional Treatment Center (MCTC) Food Services Director Rhonda Alley and MCTC Officer Carolyn Wingler delivered 500 meals to Damascus. MCTC Corrections Lieutenant Robert Johnson and MCTC Officer Chase Hunter delivered 500 additional meals to people seeking shelter at Coeburn Middle School in Wise County.

The VADOC plans to deliver enough food to provide 6,000 hot meals for lunch and dinner in Damascus on Tuesday, October 1.

Providing Emergency Meals and Operational Support in Grayson County

River North corrections team members purchased and delivered food, water, and drinks to 15 students and school employees who were stranded and sheltering overnight at a local school. River North staff has also assisted with food and water distributions to affected residents and delivered 50 hot meals and additional food, water, and other beverages to the Grayson County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). River North staff is embedded in and assisting the EOC. The facility will provide hot meals to the EOC for breakfast, lunch, and dinner until the center’s operations are complete.

Providing An Emergency Generator for Water in Big Stone Gap

The VADOC supplied a 175-kW generator for a water pump station in the Town of Big Stone Gap. The pump station supplies water to Wallens Ridge State Prison and a section of Big Stone Gap.

Helene Resources

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has more information and resources available on Hurricane Helene. More information can be found on the VDEM website.