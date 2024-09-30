ATV Crash with Injury in Hillsboro

CONTACT:

September 30, 2024

Hillsboro, NH – On Saturday, September 28, 2024 at approximately 2:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash on private property in Hillsboro. Matthew Brunt, 45, of Hillsboro, NH, was riding with family members in a sand pit when he attempted a sharp turning maneuver, known as a donut, which caused his ATV to roll over. Brunt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The ATV rolled on top of Brunt causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Brunt’s family members lifted the ATV off of him and immediately called 911 due to his condition.

The Hillsboro Police Department and Henniker Fire and Rescue Department Ambulance responded to the accident. Brunt was transported by Henniker Fire and Rescue Ambulance to Concord Hospital for further medical treatment. Conservation Officers arrived on scene at approximately 3:30 p.m., shortly after Brunt had been transported.

Based on the investigation of the crash and a follow-up interview with Brunt, reckless operation was the primary cause of the crash and Brunt was issued a violation level summons for Operating to Endanger. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind OHRV operators to ride within their ability and always wear personal protective equipment.