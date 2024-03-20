The Citizen Science Lab and Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens Unveil 5-Year Partnership for Penn Hills Youth
Partnership between TCSL and YBMKQ will unveil array of programs designed to promote STEAM excitement and help increase STEAM skills for Penn Hills community
Together, we will unleash the boundless potential within every one of our young kings and queens, fostering a community of thinkers, creators, and leaders.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 21, in a landmark initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity and opportunity within the realm of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL) and Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens (YBMKQ) will celebrate the signing of a five-year partnership designed to enhance STEAM achievement among children in the Penn Hills community. This event will take place this Thursday, at 5:30 pm, at the De'Avry A. Thomas Community Center (7300 Ridgeview Avenue Penn Hills, PA,15235). This collaboration is set to bring cutting-edge STEAM programming to underserved youth, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration needed to excel in the critical fields of STEAM.
— Kahlil Darden
This partnership marks a significant step forward in the commitment of both organizations to help foster educational and economic opportunities within the region by providing youth with the skills and technical training to be competitive in a 21st Century workforce. By combining TCSL’s expertise in delivering high-quality, hands-on STEAM education with YBMKQ’s profound impact in nurturing leadership and motivation among Black youth, this alliance promises to create a transformative educational experience for the students of Penn Hills.
Kahlil G. Darden Jr., the CEO and Founder of Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens, stated,” I am thrilled to begin a long-term partnership with The Citizen Science Lab by placing a satellite location at our very own Young Black Motivated Kings and Queens: De'Avry A. Thomas Community Center. This incredible opportunity will serve as a beacon of empowerment for the young minds of our region, providing them with unparalleled access to hands-on scientific exploration and discovery.”
The collaboration also seeks to address the gap in STEAM opportunities for underrepresented groups, aiming to inspire a diverse new generation of scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians. Through mentorship, workshops, and community events, the partnership will not only educate but also empower participants to pursue STEAM careers, breaking down barriers and fostering a more inclusive future.
Dr. Andre Samuel, President and Founder of The Citizen Science Lab shared, “This partnership embodies our belief that every child, regardless of their background, deserves access to the resources and support they need to realize their potential. We are excited to work alongside YBMKQ to make STEAM education more accessible and engaging for the youth of Penn Hills."
Mr. Darden added, “This partnership aims to ignite a passion for science and innovation, equipping our youth with the tools they need to shape the future. Together, we will unleash the boundless potential within every one of our young kings and queens, fostering a community of thinkers, creators, and leaders."
About The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL)
Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab has become a leader in providing interactive STEAM programming for over 7,000 residents of the greater Pittsburgh area. TCSL programming develops STEAM knowledge, enhances academic achievement, and increases self-confidence. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEAM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults.
About Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens (YBMKQ)
Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens (YBMKQ) is a community-based organization composed of dedicated young men and women from throughout the city. YBMKQ is committed to the empowerment and upliftment of Black youth through education, leadership development, and cultural enrichment. YBMKQ is an attempt to counteract the negative narrative of Black youth often perpetuated in the media by embracing our agency and inviting others to do the same, no matter their circumstance or background.
