Ryne Sandberg to Receive Prestigious Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory's Living Legend Award

Hall of Famer to accept award after overcoming cancer and an iconic baseball career

Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I’ve faced challenges that tested my resilience and strength, and to be honored by Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is a true privilege.” — Ryne Sandberg

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is thrilled to announce that baseball legend Ryne Sandberg will be honored with the Living Legend Award on November 15th at the iconic museum. Established in 2007, this prestigious accolade celebrates individuals whose contributions to baseball and society have attained legendary status, epitomizing the essence of talent, accomplishment, and personal integrity.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Sandberg. “Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I’ve faced challenges that tested my resilience and strength, and to be honored by Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is a true privilege.”

Ryne Sandberg's remarkable journey in baseball is matched only by his personal strength and perseverance. Born on September 18, 1959, in Spokane, Washington, Sandberg became a Chicago Cubs icon and a beloved figure in the sport. His career highlights include:

10-Time All-Star: Sandberg was selected to the All-Star team 10 times throughout his career, solidifying his status as one of the top second basemen in baseball history.

7-Time Silver Slugger: Sandberg’s 7 Silver Sluggers are the most ever won by any second baseman.

9 Gold Gloves: Known for his stellar defense, Sandberg earned 9 Gold Glove awards, showcasing his excellence in the field.

Hall of Fame Induction: In 2005, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a testament to his legendary impact on the game.

Beyond the accolades, Sandberg’s life story took a significant turn when he announced he began treatment metastatic prostate cancer in January 2024. His courageous battle and eventual recovery have only strengthened his legacy, illustrating his determination both on and off the field. Sandberg’s triumph over adversity has made him not only a baseball legend but also an inspiration to countless fans who admire his perseverance.

The official award ceremony will take place on November 15th at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available for purchase at SluggerMuseum.com. The ceremony will celebrate Sandberg's career, resilience, and his enduring influence on the world of baseball.

Limited Edition Louisville Slugger Bat

To honor the Living Legend, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has produced a special S333 model collector bat for the occasion, mirroring Sandberg's iconic Cubs colors. This collector bat will be autographed by Sandberg. The cost is $399.99 per bat and includes 2 tickets to the invitation-only Living Legend celebration on Friday, November 15th. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks are included. To purchase a bat and find more information, visit SluggerGifts.com.

Living Legend Past Recipients

With this Living Legend recognition, Sandberg joins a prestigious group of baseball Hall of Famers to receive the award. Past recipients of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory’s Living Legend Award include Rickey Henderson (2023), Jim Thome (2022), Derek Jeter (2021), Mike Schmidt (2019), Frank Thomas (2017), Dave Winfield (2016), Andre Dawson (2015), Ozzie Smith (2014), Cal Ripken, Jr. (2013), Tony Gwynn (2012), Johnny Bench (2011), Ernie Banks (2010), Hank Aaron (2009), Frank Robinson (2008), and Ken Griffey, Jr. (2007).

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

Experience history-in-the-making as you stroll through the factory where the world-famous Louisville Slugger bats are created. Admission includes the factory tour, engaging exhibits, historic memorabilia, and much more. Good Housekeeping recently named Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory the #1 factory tour in America. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, located at 800 West Main Street, is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with extended summer hours. Admission is $22 for adults, $21 for seniors (60+), $14 for children (6-12), and free for children 5 and under. For more information, including holiday hours and extended summer hours, visit sluggermuseum.com or call 502-588-7228, or find us on Facebook (@sluggermuseum), Twitter (@sluggermuseum), and Instagram (@slugger_museum).

