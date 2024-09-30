Orthopaedic Specialist Haines Paik, MD Brings Surgical Skills and Extensive Experience to Crovetti Orthopaedics

Dr. Haines Paik Joins Crovetti Ortho Team

Dr. Paik is a Board-Certified Total Joint Surgeon, an army Lt. Colonel veteran that served overseas and is now happy to set down roots in Southern Nevada

Here at Crovetti Ortho, I saw first-hand how everything runs like a rare, finely-tuned watch. And that’s something that only comes with excellent leadership.” — Dr. Haines Paik

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael J. Crovetti, Jr., DO is happy to announce that Haines Paik, MD recently joined the esteemed team of physician specialists at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine . Now seeing patients at both the Henderson and Las Vegas, Nevada locations of Crovetti Ortho, Dr. Paik specializes in anterior total hip replacements, knee replacements, and complex revision surgeries.Dr. Haines Paik, MD, brings a wealth of experience in orthopaedic surgery and a commitment to patient-centered care to Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. In addition to his hip and knee surgical duties, Dr. Paik will also treat patients for a wide variety of general orthopaedic conditions and sports injuries. These include shoulder injuries/rotator cuff surgery, ACL reconstructive surgery, elbow disorders, and orthopaedic trauma injuries.Now in his 10th year of practice as a Board Certified, Fellowship-Trained Trauma and Total Joint Surgeon, his career includes the distinction of being a 14-year, U.S. Army Lt. Colonel veteran, having served in the 250th and 126th Forward Surgical Teams in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since his 2020 separation/Honorable Discharge from the army, he has continued to hone his skills in the U.S. in multiple states and cities, but is excited to put down permanent roots in Southern Nevada and finally get to call Las Vegas his home.As it turns out, if anyone had previously asked Dr. Haines Paik to describe his dream job, he would have unknowingly drawn up his new position to exactly match his spot on the team of talented surgeons at Crovetti Orthopaedics. Dr. Paik hadn’t been looking for a new position. But when a LinkedIn ad for Crovetti Orthopaedics popped up, it caught his eye.According to Paik, “I connected with Dr. Crovetti and his team, visited the practice, and got to shadow Dr. Crovetti in surgery—experiences that were all crucial to my decision. When I saw how they also always put the needs of the patients first, I knew this was the place for me. And as we both love Las Vegas, my fiancé, Kat, was all-in, too."Dr. Paik’s medical education began in the U.S. Army with an accelerated 6-year degree program at the University of Kansas City-Missouri School of Medicine, where he attained both his undergraduate degree (Magna Cum Laude) and Medical Degree (Cum Laude). He then went on to complete his Orthopaedic Surgical Internship and Orthopaedic Residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Then continued with an Orthopaedic Research Fellowship at Walter Reed, and a Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Surgery at New England Baptist Hospital and Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, MA.With his expansive technical knowledge comes a deeply ingrained concern for thorough patient communications. “I was brought up in a military medical environment that did not place limits on how long you should spend with your patients – because you spend as long as it takes,” explains Dr. Paik. “I still function this way, because I haven’t figured out how to not spend time with my patients. It is as necessary a function of my job as my surgical skills. Knowing Crovetti Ortho shares my values in this matter was a large part of my decision to join.”“I also know that having all the small things working together – the behind-the-scenes operations – can make or break a practice. Here at Crovetti Ortho, I saw first-hand how everything runs like a rare, finely-tuned watch. And that’s something that only comes with excellent leadership,” adds Paik.Dr. Michael Crovetti adds: “Dr. Paik’s blend of expertise, experience, and ethics makes him an invaluable addition to Crovetti Orthopaedics. He’s ready to hit the ground running and build on our shared commitment to patient care and excellence. In hindsight, setting up practice here in Las Vegas seems like a stroke of luck—for both of us!

