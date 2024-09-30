Department Reminds Organic Producers to Apply for Reimbursement o...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) today reminded organic producers to apply for reimbursement of their certification costs. The reimbursement is provided through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Organic Cost Share Program for certification costs paid from October 1, 2023 through today, September 30, 2024. Producers may apply for reimbursement either through AGM or through the USDA.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The National Organic Certification Cost-Share Program is an opportunity to recoup a significant portion of money that producers pay to receive their organic certification. I encourage all eligible producers and processors to apply for the program as soon as possible as funds are awarded on a first come, first serve basis.”

The deadline to apply for the reimbursement is October 31, 2024. Applications can be submitted to the Department by visiting this link or to a local FSA USDA Service Center. The National Organic Program reimburses 75 percent of the cost of certification or renewal, up to a maximum of $750, per certification scope, such as crops, wild crops, livestock and handler. The USDA increased the reimbursement this year in response to feedback from the industry to the maximum amount allowed by statute.

Cost share assistance covers expenses including application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements, inspector travel expenses, user fees, sales assessments, and postage.

Katie Baildon, Policy Manager, Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York, said, “Each year, USDA-organic certified and those farms transitioning to organic certification are invited to apply for reimbursement for some of the costs associated with receiving or maintaining certification. Apply today! The program is an effort to support farmers and processors who contribute to the environmental, climate, and human health benefits of practicing organic agriculture. Check with your certifier if you need copies of your invoices.”

According to the USDA’s Organic Integrity Database, New York is home to 1,942 USDA-certified organic farms. Visit https://organic.ams.usda.gov/integrity for the list.

Organic certification ensures that food and agricultural products are produced with methods that promote and conserve biodiversity, safeguard ecological stability, and recycle resources to reduce environmental impacts.

About the National Organic Program

The National Organic Program (NOP) is a federal regulatory program that develops and enforces consistent national standards for organically produced agricultural products sold in the United States.

NOP also accredits third-party organizations to certify that farms and businesses meet the national organic standards. These certifiers and USDA work together to enforce the standards, ensuring a level playing field for producers and protecting consumer confidence in the integrity of the USDA Organic Seal.