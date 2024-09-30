Northern Virginia Healthcare Construction Project Wins ABC Excellence Award for Inova Lorton Bariatric Clinic

Virginia Commercial Construction ABC Award Winner: Inova Bariatric Center Scott Long Construction logo

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction, a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961, was awarded the Excellence in Construction Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) for its renovations at the Inova Lorton Healthplex Bariatric Clinic in Lorton, Virginia.The bariatric clinic is the latest in a number of projects dating back to 1989 in which Scott-Long Construction has collaborated with non-profit medical group Inova Health. Scott-Long’s projects have been awarded with the Excellence in Construction Award over eighty times dating back to 2005.“The completion of this project demonstrates our ability to build strong relationships and deliver exceptional work in the healthcare field,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “I am honored to be recognized once again by the ABC for our dedication to excellent work, and I’m proud of our entire team for their commitment to excellence.”The North Virginia commercial contractors at the Lorton Healthplex Bariatric Clinic completed renovations that included plumbing, electrical upgrades, and facility expansions to ensure that the clinic provides a warm and welcoming environment for new and existing patients.The Excellence in Construction Award from ABC honors the nation’s most innovative and high-quality North Virginia commercial construction projects, along with world-class safety, inclusion, diversity, and merit programs.About Scott-Long Construction:Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. Their approach puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

