Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.30.24

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom signed legislation today prohibiting California’s private nonprofit colleges from considering legacy and donor preferences in college admissions. Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has...

