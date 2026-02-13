At Munich Security Conference, Governor Newsom advances climate action and partnerships as Trump abandons America’s allies

Governor Newsom participated in a main stage panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Climate security takes center stage

Governor Newsom participated in a main stage panel discussion, “Playing With Fire: The Need for Decisive Climate Action,” moderated by Bloomberg Editor-at-Large Francine Lacqua. Other panelists included:

Ralph Regenvanu , Minister of Climate Change Adaptation, Meteorology and Geo-Hazards, Energy, Environment and Disaster Management of Republic of Vanuatu

Lídia Pereira , Vice President of European People’s Party Parliamentary Group and Member of the European Parliament

Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue

The discussion focused on the urgent need for decisive climate action as a security imperative, with panelists addressing the intertwined challenges of climate finance, geopolitical tensions, and the role of subnational governments in sustaining international cooperation when national leadership breaks down. Governor Newsom emphasized California’s role as a stable, reliable partner that provides steady leadership and predictable signals to markets and investors, even as the Trump administration retreats from the global stage.

California at the Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference is the world’s leading forum for debating international security policy. As the Trump administration undermines alliances and retreats from climate leadership, California’s participation demonstrates how subnational governments sustain international cooperation, and advance shared values.

California’s global climate network

These new partnerships add to a growing list of California’s international partnerships that are delivering real-world climate results:

Brazil (2025 MOU): Partnering to advance market-based carbon pricing programs, clean transportation expansion, including zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon fuels, and strengthening air quality management through enhanced monitoring and regulatory controls. The partnership also focuses on the conservation of 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030, including nature-based solutions and biodiversity protection.

Denmark (2025 MOU): California and Denmark are jointly tackling the challenge of data-center decarbonization, designing faster and cleaner grid interconnection pathways. Denmark’s experience with offshore wind and grid flexibility is informing California’s new CalFUSE framework to help consumers use clean power when it’s most available.

Kenya (2025 MOU): California and Kenya formed a historic partnership to cut pollution and boost trade. The partnership advances medium- and long-term low-carbon development and national climate plans, including policy research, development, and innovation in sustainable land use and urban planning that reduces long commutes and urban sprawl, while promoting integrated land use and transportation systems.

Noord-Holland (2024 LOI): California and Noord-Holland are advancing next-generation air mobility—from drones to zero-emission aircraft. Joint innovation missions are producing pilot projects that inform California’s Advanced Air Mobility Implementation Plan and readiness for major global events.

Australia (2023 MOU): Australia’s first-ever vehicle emissions standards were developed in partnership with input from the California Air Resources Board. The California Public Utilities Commission and the California Independent System Operator have also advised Australia on electricity-market reform, helping align incentives for renewable energy.

British Columbia (2023 MOU): Mutual wildfire assistance is delivering results. British Columbia sent incident management experts to support California’s Palisades Fire in 2025, while CAL FIRE deployed personnel during B.C.’s 2025 fire season. These exchanges established a lasting framework for cross-border wildfire support.

China (2023 MOUs): California signed five MOUs with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai to advance cooperation cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.

Denmark (2021 MOU): Collaboration on groundwater mapping, leak detection, and water efficiency has modernized California’s data systems and informed key state programs, like the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey. Danish technologies and expertise have helped strengthen drought and water-supply resilience statewide.

Mexico (Baja California & Sonora MOUs): Partnerships with the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora are delivering results across zero-emission freight corridors, clean ports, and battery manufacturing. This partnership is strengthening North American supply chains and workforce readiness. Joint forums have already produced new research collaborations and training programs advancing clean-tech deployment.

California is filling the leadership void

While the Paris Agreement is an international agreement requiring federal action to formally join, California has long demonstrated that states can pursue Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals through domestic policy and subnational partnerships.

When President Trump first withdrew from the agreement in 2017, California responded by co-founding the U.S. Climate Alliance — a coalition of states, now co-chaired by Governor Newsom, committed to meeting Paris targets regardless of federal participation, now representing 24 governors and 60% of the U.S. economy.

California has helped build the largest domestic and international network of subnational climate cooperation in the world.

International coalitions

Under2 Coalition: Last year, California and Baden-Württemberg, co-founders of the Under2 Coalition, signed a joint statement celebrating ten years of partnership. The coalition now represents more than 270 governments committed to keeping global temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius.

Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance: In 2021, Governor Newsom announced that California joined the Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance (BOGA) launched at COP26, bringing together national and subnational governments committed to advancing a just transition away from oil and gas production. California is a member of this international alliance working to phase out oil and gas production and usher in a cleaner and greener future that safeguards our communities, environment, and the economy.

Subnational Methane Action Coalition: Launched by California at COP28 in Dubai, the Coalition brings together subnational governments from around the world committed to aggressively cutting methane — a climate super-pollutant that accounts for nearly 30% of current global warming and is roughly 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Initial signatories span five continents and include California and Colorado (U.S.); Querétaro and Yucatán (Mexico); Gauteng (South Africa); Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Sul, and Pernambuco (Brazil); Cross River State (Nigeria); Delhi (India); Baden-Württemberg (Germany); British Columbia (Canada); Santa Cruz (Bolivia); Andalusia (Spain); and Gyeonggi (South Korea).

Domestic coalitions

America Is All In: Governor Newsom co-chairs the broadest coalition ever assembled in support of climate action in the United States, including states, cities, tribal nations, businesses, and institutions.

California’s climate leadership

Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000 — even as the state’s GDP increased 81% in that same time period, all while becoming the world’s fourth largest economy.

California also continues to set clean energy records. In 2023, the state was powered by two-thirds clean energy, the largest economy in the world to achieve this level. California has also run on 100% clean electricity for part of the day almost every day last year.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage has surged to nearly 17,000 megawatts — a 2,100%+ increase, and over 30,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid. California now has 33% of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100% clean electricity.