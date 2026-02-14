Governor Newsom, German Environment Minister pledge further climate and environment cooperation at Munich Security Conference

The environmental crisis doesn’t stop at borders, and global cooperation must match the scale of the challenge. Extreme weather, rising seas, and resource shortages destabilize regions and threaten economic security. Germany and California — the world’s third- and fourth-largest economies, respectively, and ones that have experienced extreme weather events firsthand — are taking decisive action to advance close international cooperation and turn ambition into action.

The two leaders discussed deepening collaboration on green technologies, climate change mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, and building up the health of our lands and oceans.

The global green economy is expected to reach around 7 trillion USD in 2030, driving innovation, commercial opportunities, and creating high-quality jobs. Clean energy technologies are here to stay. Investments in decarbonization and resilience are not only climate-responsible but are good for business and economic growth.

Both leaders emphasized that protecting natural systems — forests, rivers, soils, and oceans — is crucial to security. Healthy ecosystems absorb and store CO₂ and methane, regulate the water balance, mitigate the effects of droughts, floods, and heat waves, and support food production. Governor Newsom and Minister Schneider discussed working together to further protect and restore these systems as a form of forward-looking risk prevention that significantly reduces future costs and conflicts.

California at the Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference is the world’s leading international security policy forum. As the Trump administration undermines alliances and retreats from climate leadership, California’s participation demonstrates how subnational governments sustain international cooperation, advance shared democratic values, and prove that American climate action continues despite Donald Trump’s failures.

California’s global climate network

While Washington retreats from global leadership, California is building partnerships that deliver real-world solutions. Recent partnerships advanced during COP30 include:

Chile: California and Chile signed a memorandum of understanding regarding exchanging information, developing best practices, and cooperating on methane emissions reduction. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas and the partnership between California and Chile opens up new opportunities for both partners to cooperate on methane reduction in waste, agriculture and energy sectors.

Colombia: California and Colombia signed a partnership to advance joint efforts on forest conservation, methane reduction, climate resilience, and clean energy development. The memorandum of understanding deepens coordination on protecting the Amazon, strengthening biodiversity, and expanding nature-based climate solutions that support sustainable and equitable economic growth.

Nigeria: California signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria on sustainable urban transportation, green ports, low-carbon transportation fuels, climate adaptation, methane detection and abatement policies, greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, and academic exchange and university partnerships. The partnership will build upon our shared commitment to sustainable growth, accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation, and expand opportunities for the next generation.

Brazil: Governor Newsom signed a declaration of intention with the Brazilian federal government on innovation, as well as a partnership with the State of Pará to strengthen cooperation on wildfire prevention and response — enhancing forest monitoring, identifying areas most at risk, and sharing research and expertise to improve firefighting and emergency management. In September 2025, California announced a new partnership with Brazil to advance market-based carbon pricing programs, clean transportation expansion, including zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon fuels, and strengthen air quality management through enhanced monitoring and regulatory controls. The partnership also focuses on the conservation of 30% of lands and coastal waters by 2030, including nature-based solutions and biodiversity protection.

They build on a growing portfolio of international partnerships California has developed in recent years, including but not limited to:

Noord-Holland (2024): California and Noord-Holland signed a Letter of Intent advancing next-generation air mobility—from drones to zero-emission aircraft. Joint innovation missions are producing pilot projects that inform California’s Advanced Air Mobility Implementation Plan and readiness for major global events.

Australia (2023): California signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia that helped inform the country’s first-ever vehicle emissions standards through input from the California Air Resources Board. The California Public Utilities Commission and California ISO have also advised Australia on electricity market reform to better align incentives for renewable energy.

British Columbia (2023): California and British Columbia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual wildfire assistance that is delivering results. British Columbia sent incident management experts to support California’s Palisades Fire in 2025, while CAL FIRE deployed personnel during B.C.’s 2025 fire season. These exchanges established a lasting framework for cross-border wildfire support.

China (2023): California signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, and the municipalities of Beijing, and Shanghai to advance cooperation cutting greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and developing clean energy.

Denmark (2021): California and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on groundwater mapping, leak detection, and water efficiency has modernized California’s data systems and informed key state programs, like the Airborne Electromagnetic Survey. Danish technologies and expertise have helped strengthen drought and water-supply resilience statewide.

Mexico (Baja California & Sonora): California signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora advance zero-emission freight corridors, clean ports, and battery manufacturing — strengthening North American supply chains and workforce readiness. Joint forums have already produced new research collaborations and training programs advancing clean-tech deployment.

California’s climate leadership

Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 21% since 2000 — even as the state’s GDP increased 81% in that same time period, all while becoming the world’s fourth largest economy.

California also continues to set clean energy records. In 2023, the state was powered by two-thirds clean energy, the largest economy in the world to achieve this level. California has also run on 100% clean electricity for part of the day almost every day last year.

Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage has surged to nearly 17,000 megawatts — a 2,100%+ increase, and over 30,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid. California now has 33% of the storage capacity estimated to be needed by 2045 to reach 100% clean electricity.