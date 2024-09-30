NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 30
10:00 a.m. KST Sign sister state MOU with Gyeonggi Province
Location: Gyeonggi-do, Korea
11:00 a.m. KST Attend luncheon with Gyeonggi government
Location: Gyeonggi-do, Korea
Tuesday, Oct. 1
8:00 a.m. JST Attend U.S. Embassy Market Briefing
Location: Tokyo, Japan
10:15 a.m. JST Meet with Vice Minister of Economy
Location: Tokyo, Japan
2:00 p.m. JST Attend Aerospace Roundtable
Location: Tokyo, Japan
3:00 p.m. JST Tour National Diet, Japan’s federal legislative building
Location: Tokyo, Japan
3:45 p.m. JST Meet with Mr. Koichi Haguida (Japanese legislator)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
4:30 p.m. JST Meet with Mr. Akira Amari, (Japanese legislator)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:45 a.m. JST Meet with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) leadership
Location: Tokyo, Japan
10:00 a.m. JST Meet with Chairman of NTT (Japanese aerospace company)
Location: Tokyo, Japan
11:00 a.m. JST Meet with Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike
Location: Tokyo, Japan
12:00 p.m. JST Meet with Strider Technologies
Location: Tokyo, Japan
1:15 p.m. JST Meet with Vice Chair of Japanese National Governors Association
Location: Tokyo, Japan
2:00 p.m. JST Tour Japanese Supreme Court with Justice Kazumi Okamura
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Thursday, Oct. 3
9:35 a.m. JST Meet with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman
Location: Tokyo, Japan
10:00 a.m. JST Attend “Why Utah” Event with JETRO
Location: Tokyo, Japan
11:30 a.m. JST Attend Keidanren Roundtable
Location: Tokyo, Japan
3:00 p.m. JST Meet with Panasonic Leadership for discussion and tour
Location: Tokyo, Japan
6:00 p.m. JST Meet with His Excellency Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Friday, Oct. 4
8:00 a.m. JST Meet with Utah Trade Delegation
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 30
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Georgia
Location: Gold Room
11:50 a.m. Speak at Waterford School about Voting Education
Location: 1480 E 9400 S, Sandy
Wednesday, Oct. 2
1 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Oct. 3
10 a.m. Speak at the Hinckley Institute
Location: 260 Central Campus Dr., Room 2018, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Friday, Oct. 4
No public meetings
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.