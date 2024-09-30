Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 30

10:00 a.m. KST Sign sister state MOU with Gyeonggi Province

Location: Gyeonggi-do, Korea

11:00 a.m. KST Attend luncheon with Gyeonggi government

Location: Gyeonggi-do, Korea

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:00 a.m. JST Attend U.S. Embassy Market Briefing

Location: Tokyo, Japan

10:15 a.m. JST Meet with Vice Minister of Economy

Location: Tokyo, Japan

2:00 p.m. JST Attend Aerospace Roundtable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

3:00 p.m. JST Tour National Diet, Japan’s federal legislative building

Location: Tokyo, Japan

3:45 p.m. JST Meet with Mr. Koichi Haguida (Japanese legislator)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

4:30 p.m. JST Meet with Mr. Akira Amari, (Japanese legislator)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:45 a.m. JST Meet with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) leadership

Location: Tokyo, Japan

10:00 a.m. JST Meet with Chairman of NTT (Japanese aerospace company)

Location: Tokyo, Japan

11:00 a.m. JST Meet with Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike 

Location: Tokyo, Japan

12:00 p.m. JST Meet with Strider Technologies

Location: Tokyo, Japan

1:15 p.m. JST Meet with Vice Chair of Japanese National Governors Association

Location: Tokyo, Japan

2:00 p.m. JST Tour Japanese Supreme Court with Justice Kazumi Okamura

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Thursday, Oct. 3

9:35 a.m. JST Meet with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman

Location: Tokyo, Japan

10:00 a.m. JST Attend “Why Utah” Event with JETRO

Location: Tokyo, Japan

11:30 a.m. JST Attend Keidanren Roundtable 

Location: Tokyo, Japan

3:00 p.m. JST Meet with Panasonic Leadership for discussion and tour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

6:00 p.m. JST Meet with His Excellency Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Ambassador to Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Friday, Oct. 4

8:00 a.m. JST Meet with Utah Trade Delegation

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 30

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Georgia

Location: Gold Room

11:50 a.m. Speak at Waterford School about Voting Education

Location: 1480 E 9400 S, Sandy

Wednesday, Oct. 2

1 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. Speak at the Hinckley Institute

Location: 260 Central Campus Dr., Room 2018, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

Friday, Oct. 4

No public meetings

###

