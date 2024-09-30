September is Kinship Awareness Month

Since 2017, September has been recognized as “National Kinship Awareness Month” to raise awareness about kinship care, which involves the care of children by grandparents, relatives, and close family friends when others are unable to care for them.

These individuals willingly step forward to provide love, support, and guidance. They ensure there are safe and nurturing environments for children in times of family crisis. They also promote the well-being and positive development of children, offering them a sense of belonging and continuity during challenging times to ensure they maintain important family connections.

Research shows that when children are able to get the kinship experience, they have improved behavioral health and are less subject to trauma or instability. National Kinship Awareness Month seeks to honor and recognize the contributions of kinship caregivers and raise awareness about the challenges they face.

A resolution offered by Councilors Louijeune, Santana and Mejia states that, “Promoting awareness of kinship care encourages communities to support these caregivers and ensure that children in kinship care continue to receive the resources and services they need to thrive.”

This week, the Council adopted that resolution, recognizing September as National Kinship Awareness Month and affirmed their commitment to supporting kinship families and the well-being of children in kinship care.