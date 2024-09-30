Celebrating Empowerment: Boston Women’s Fund Day and Runway for Mom Day

This week, the Council honored “Boston Women’s Fund Day” and “Runway for Mom Day,” and reflected on the powerful intersection of community, support, and empowerment for women and families. Both events symbolize the Council’s commitment to uplifting women, fostering resilience, and celebrating the diverse roles that mothers play in our lives.

The first resolution, offered by Councilors Mejia and Louijeune, recognized September 26, as Boston Women’s Fund Day” in honor of its 40th year anniversary.

The Boston Women's Fund was established in 1984 as a people-first fund committed to supporting and empowering women, girls, and gender-expansive people, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Through its work, the Boston Women's Fund has empowered countless leaders and activists, nurturing the next generation of change-makers.

The second resolution, offered by Councilors Mejia and Fernandes Anderson, recognized September 29th as “Runway for Mom Day” in celebration of its 10 year anniversary.

Since its establishment, Runway for Mom has positively impacted countless Latina mothers, providing opportunities to showcase their growth, strength, and resilience through unique programs such as Runway Pasarella, Runway Conference, My Runway Life, and Runway Breakfast, where participants are celebrated by their families, friends, and community.

The mission of Runway for Mom is to create activities that foster personal development and encourage mothers to embrace their full potential, promoting holistic well-being in alignment with its core values of motherhood, healthy emotions, diversity, inclusion, unity, empathy, and harmonious relationships.

Women from both organizations joined the Council during this week’s Council meeting, and were presented with resolutions, recognizing and honoring their work.