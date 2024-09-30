Age Strong Blog: September is National PACE Month

September is National PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Month. To honor that, Uphams Community Care PACE held a celebration on September 17. Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea joined, meeting PACE participants and connecting with program staff.

PACE is a model of healthcare supporting older adults to stay independent, in their own homes and communities, instead of going to nursing homes. Upham’s Community Care PACE is an all-inclusive medical care program for those 55+, offering primary and preventative care, as well as community based acute and long term care. PACE serves a diverse population, all on Medicare and Medicaid.

Their location in Dorchester includes an adult day health center as well as medical facilities. Other Uphams Community Care PACE locations include Nubian Square (Roxbury) and Jackson Square (Jamaica Plain).

Those who qualify for PACE must be 55+, reside in the PACE service area, and meet nursing facility clinical criteria. Once enrolled, participants will switch their healthcare team to PACE. To learn more about Upham’s Community Care PACE, please visit the Upham's Elder Service Plan website.