Preparations Underway in Anticipation of Potential Strike

The potential strike is not anticipated to affect petrochemical goods including home heating oil, gasoline and diesel, as well as municipal solid waste in the Port of New York and New Jersey. Cruise ships would be unaffected. Governor Hochul has directed New York State agencies and authorities to prepare in the event of a strike action, and these preparations include:

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

PANYNJ has been actively preparing for the possible event of a strike at the Port, which is the largest on the eastern seaboard. The Port Authority has been working closely with the commercial trucking industry to ensure cargo containing essential goods, medical supplies, and food products that have already been offloaded are moved out of Port facilities and to their final destinations. Additionally, the Port has communicated with the ILA regarding appropriate protest areas to protect free speech.

Upstate Ports

We do not anticipate that Upstate ports including Albany, Coeymans, Oswego and Buffalo will be impacted by a strike.

Department of Health

In anticipation of a potential disruption to the medical products supply chain, New York State Department of Health has communicated with hospitals and nursing homes across New York State and reminded them of the requirement to maintain a 60-day stockpile of personal protective equipment and other critical goods. DOH and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will remain in regular communication with health care providers to monitor any supply chain impacts and redeploy resources, as necessary.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring the situation and is coordinating with state agencies on any potential resource deployments. Additionally, all state stockpiles are prepared to deploy any available resources including generators in the event they are needed.