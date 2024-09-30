SNAP Replacement Benefits FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA ADVISORY

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov SNAP Replacement Benefits September 30, 2024: Due to the impact of Hurricane Helene DSS has received a number of inquiries and concerns from our state’s SNAP recipients on the potential replacement of their SNAP benefits. DSS is diligently working with our federal partners on the process and pathway to issue replacement benefits for those impacted. Once more information is available, it will be released by DSS via official messages. SNAP recipients are encouraged to seek verified information from trusted sources, such as directly from DSS, and not rumors or misinformation spread on social media networks. # # #

