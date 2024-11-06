Forward Edge-AI, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lieutenant General (retired) Ross Coffman, as New President

Ross Coffman steps into the role of President of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

We welcome Ross to the leadership team and look forward to working closely with him as we strengthen our mission and purpose, driven by serving the interests of national security and public safety.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI announced today the appointment of Lieutenant General (ret.) Ross Coffman, as the Company's new President and a member of the Board, effective November 06, 2024.

As the former deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command, Ross brings to Forward Edge-AI more than 35 years of military experience focused on ensuring the Army and its Soldiers are at the forefront of technological innovation against near peer competitors. During his military career, Ross served at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels in the United States and overseas. He served as the director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team, and as the deputy commanding general for maneuver in the 1st Infantry Division, a storied Army formation known as “The Big Red One.”

Ross was educated at the Centre College, Embry Riddle University, and Harvard Kennedy School.

As President, Ross is now responsible for implementing Forward Edge-AI’s mission to leverage Artificial Intelligence to solve complex public safety, national security, and defense challenges. Ross will work alongside Eric Adolphe, Chief Executive Officer, George Stephenson, Chief Operations Officer; and Advisory Board Members LTG (ret.) Steph Twitty, and LT G (ret.) Scott Kindsvater, to develop plans to achieve our Corporate Strategic Plan.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

