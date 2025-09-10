Forward Edge-AI, Inc. Successfully Validates Isidore Quantum® Drop-In PQC at U.S. Military’s Evasive Warrior Experiment

Isidore Quantum® Post Quantum Cryptography Solution Proven in Field During U.S. Military’s Evasive Warrior Exercise

The Evasive Warrior Experiment validated our vision for lightweight, protocol-free, quantum-resistant encryption that integrates seamlessly into existing tactical ecosystems.” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge AI, in partnership with Cubic, announced the successful validation of its Isidore Quantum® "Drop-in" Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solution during the Evasive Warrior Experiment, a U.S. military-led event designed to test emerging technologies in realistic, contested environments.

The week-long exercise brought together government, industry, and academic partners to evaluate cutting-edge capabilities under operational conditions. For Forward Edge AI and Cubic, the event was a proving ground to demonstrate that Isidore Quantum® can provide secure, application-agnostic encryption for tactical networks without degrading performance or situational awareness.

Testing confirmed that Isidore Quantum® is ready for Q-Day:

- Enabled Secure Communications: Delivered end-to-end encrypted ATAK-to-ATAK communications over MPU5 radios without reliance on Wi-Fi or cellular networks,

- Preserved Situational Awareness: Maintained GPS tracking, blue-force updates, and real-time target sharing seamlessly across the encrypted path.

- Validated Performance in Motion: Demonstrated operational reliability in both static and mobile deployments, sustaining communications over 3–5 miles despite terrain and line-of-sight challenges.

- Maintained Stealth in the Spectrum: Spectrum analysis revealed no significant increase in RF footprint, proving encrypted traffic was nearly indistinguishable from unencrypted signals — a critical advancement in operational security.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a fast-growing developer of Artificial Intelligence-based technology solutions focused on public safety, national security, and defense. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to deliver compelling, mass-market solutions at the edge to enhance the safety and security of the free world.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.