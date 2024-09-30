Preliminary Report Indicates Encouraging Decrease in Veterans Suicide in 2023

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is encouraged to report that preliminary research shows a 5.5% decrease in Veterans suicides in 2023.

These preliminary statistics follow a reported increase last year from 143 Veterans suicide in 2021 to 147 in 2022. The information was gathered by the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Vital Statistics office.

“We are pleased to learn that the Veterans suicide rate in Alabama is decreasing. There are so many organizations and nonprofits across our state looking out for the well-being of Veterans and I believe this preliminary report is indicative that these services are working,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis said. “However, while it is good news, it is also a sign that we all must remain focused and continue serving those who have served us.”

While the science behind suicide is complex and unconfirmed, ADVA has actively promoted Veterans well-being outreach and education as the lead state agency of Alabama’s Challenge since 2019. In 2022 and 2023, the Partners of Alabama’s Challenge hosted nine halls across the state. In 2023, ADVA also hosted two resilience-based discussions under its Operation Resilience campaign, as well as developing three Veterans well-being TV and radio PSAs, digital and social ads, and fully launching a resource-based website, VetsForHope.com.