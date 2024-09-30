Nerds On Site Reports Positive Financial Momentum in Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2024

Driving up revenues Driving down expenses

NERDS ON SITE INC (CSE:NERD)

Our financial performance in fiscal 2024 reflects the success of our ongoing initiatives to streamline operations, grow our revenue base, and strengthen Client relationships.” — Charles Regan

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD), a leading provider of Cyber Security and IT services for small and medium-sized enterprises, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024. The company continues to experience positive financial trends, reflecting the success of its strategic initiatives and its commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions.

Key Highlights:

● Revenue Growth: Nerds on Site generated total revenues of $10.95 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 4.1% compared to $10.53 million in fiscal 2023. This growth was primarily driven by increased demand for IT services and hardware sales in both Canada and the USA.

● Gross Profit Improvement: Gross profit for the year totaled $2.8 million, up from $2.75 million in the previous year. The steady gross profit reflects a continued focus on efficiency and cost management, despite fluctuations in certain operational expenses.

● Reduced Operating Loss: Operating loss decreased significantly by 50%, from $771,055 in fiscal 2023 to $382,223 in fiscal 2024. This improvement underscores Nerds On Site's ability to enhance operational performance while optimizing its cost structure.

● Decreased Net Loss: The net loss for fiscal 2024 was $443,723, a 40.3% improvement over the net loss of $743,552 in fiscal 2023, demonstrating a positive trend toward reducing losses.

● Cash Flow and Liquidity: Nerds On Site continues to maintain healthy liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $267,336 from $206,789 in the previous year. Additionally, inventory management improved significantly, with a reduction in inventory levels from $122,647 to $69,293.

Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, commented, "The positive year-over-year improvements in revenue, gross profit, and reduced losses demonstrate our progress towards achieving sustainable growth and profitability. These ongoing initiatives are positively impacting our 2025 fiscal year start."

About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD)

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients across North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with secure technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out result Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - reviews.nerdsonsite.com nerdsonsite.com

