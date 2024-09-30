Governor Abbott Calls For Statewide Day Of Observance To Honor Victims Of October 7th Terrorist Attacks In Israel

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation calling for a statewide moment of silence at 7:00 AM CDT on October 7, 2024, to honor the victims whose lives were tragically taken due to the acts of war committed by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas and in remembrance for those who are still held hostage to this day. Additionally, the Governor will lower the Texas and U.S. flags to half-staff on Monday, October 7th, 2024, and asked religious leaders to light a candle at their next service in observance of this solemn day.

“In observance of the one-year anniversary of the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, I ask all Texans to join me in a moment of silence to remember the men, women, and children who were brutally murdered or injured during acts of war committed by Hamas and for the seven Americans still held hostage,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas will always stand with the State of Israel and the Israeli people as they continue to defend their freedoms in the face of pure evil. Cecilia and I continue to pray that this war will be brought to a swift, victorious conclusion for the Jewish community and the State of Israel.”

View the Governor’s proclamation.