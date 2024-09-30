Galway City to host next NUJ Ireland student seminar

Registration is open for this year's free student seminar providing networking opportunities and a chance to hear from esteemed journalists.

The National Union of Journalists is holding its biennial free student seminar at 7.00 pm on 7 November in the Portershed, Galway City.

'Making The Headlines: Pursuing A Career In Journalism,' is a golden opportunity for the next generation of journalists to learn from experts in the field.

The event will be chaired by Stephen Corrigan, NUJ Irish Executive Council member, and journalist with the Connacht Tribune. Speakers at the event are Siobhan Holliman, Teresa Mannion, Máire T Ní Mhaodín and Lorna Siggins.

Students can expect advice about what to do and what to avoid when starting out in a career in journalism, alongside a whole host of other tips about being a journalist. A Q&A session will provide the opportunity to put questions to the panel and gain valuable insight.

Following the Q&A session there will be a wine reception, with a complimentary glass of wine or soft drink and a chance to speak with a working journalist directly. As well as the five speakers at the top table, there will be journalists in the audience available to talk to you during the reception.

Places for this event are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis, with first preference given to NUJ student members or those who have applied for student membership.

Please email [email protected] to apply for a place at this seminar. Admission to the event is free but you must book a place in advance.

If you are not yet a member, you can apply for membership online.

