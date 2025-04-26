DM2025: equality

Lively debate on motions spanning equality took place on Friday afternoon.

Motion 48 referenced riots that took place leading to attacks on mosques and hotels housing migrants. The motion by London Magazine Branch noted a rise of far-right forces across Europe. Alan Gibson, moving the motion, referenced mobilisations by the organisation Stand up to Racism, challenging racists wherever they emerged. Saadeya Shamsuddin moving an amendment for the Black Members’ Council (BMC) urged the inclusion of the Race Reporting guidelines. She also said the BMC wanted to be inclusive for all anti-racist and anti-fascist groups not only Stand Up to Racism named.

Saadeya Shamsuddin © Jess Hurd

Jim Boumelha, speaking in support of the BMC amendment said the NUJ had always fought racists. “All organisations fighting against racists should be supported” he said.

A vote on the amendment from the BMC was carried. Kevin Cooper from Belfast and District Branch said it was fear that those inciting riots were trying to achieve.

A motion tabled by the Disabled Members’ Council (DMC) highlighted the importance of reasonable adjustments in the workplace, vital to remove barriers for disabled workers and freelances. Ann Galpin moving the motion questioned how long we needed to wait for employers to treat disabled workers fairly. She said collectively, there was great knowledge on digital accessibility – many at low cost but still resisted by employers.

Ann Galpin © Jess Hurd

Polina Sparks from Manchester and Salford Branch, first time delegate, said reasonable adjustments at work are enshrined in the Equality Act.

The motion was carried and calls including for the NEC to work with the DMC to raise awareness on the right to reasonable adjustments and what kind of adjustments exist, including for workers with chronic health issues such as Long Covid.

Johny Cassidy representing the NEC, urged members to support the motion. He referenced his reasonable adjustment allowing for his attendance at DM and reminded reps and officials of training available on the NUJ website on 20 May on reasonable adjustments.

Another motion by the DMC highlighted the impact of language in shaping public consciousness. Speaking in support of the motion, Gemma Stevenson from the Disabled Members’ council said society engages with the words of journalists, so language used educates and constructs narratives towards disabled people. Several speakers spoke in support of the motion carried by delegates.

Gemma Stevenson. © Jess Hurd

Equality late notice motions

LNM7: An Equality council motion referenced the recent Supreme Court ruling on the legal definitions of sex and woman in the Equality Act 2010. Speaking in support of the motion, Chris Frost said “we need to give guidance to our members on how they report these issues.” He added that the Ethics council would be hosting a webinar in coming months and invited delegates to attend.

The motion referenced the NUJ’s code of conduct and instructed the Ethics and Equality councils to work together with the union’s LGBT+ Network and relevant stakeholders, to update the NUJ’s guidelines on LGBT+ reporting to reflect the most up-to-date guidance issued by LGBT+ organisations and community groups. It was carried.

LNM21: A late notice motion tabled by Dublin branch instructed the NEC to work in conjunction with the Equality council to establish ways in which transgender members can be consulted in developing the union’s response to the Supreme court’s judgment.

An amendment to Late Notice Motion 21 by the Guardian & Observer branch called for consultation with transgender and women members, including lesbians. Delegates debated the motion in an impassioned debate.

The amendment to Late Notice Motion 21 fell at conference. The motion without the amendment was then voted on and was carried.

