DM 2025: DM matters

The opening motions of DM 2025 focused on the processes and procedures of Delegate Meetings.

A motion from Edinburgh Freelance Branch suggested that Delegate Meetings should be livestreamed from 2027 so members who are unable to attend in-person can still follow proceedings online. Speaking on behalf of the branch, Mark Fisher argued that the motion would improve union democracy. However Chris Frost, speaking on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), noted the additional costs and technical difficulties of livestreaming. Frost requested that the NEC be given more time to properly consider these issues. The motion was remitted.

A second motion by the Edinburgh Freelance Branch welcomed a recent report by Gerry Curran, NUJ vice-president, on ideas to reform Delegate Meetings. The branch supported Curran’s recommendation that international motions focus only on journalism, media, and the news-gathering environment. The branch proposed a two-year consultation to decide this.

Pennie Quinton from London Freelance Branch acknowledged the spirit of the motion but described the wording as “problematic” as it could preclude showing solidarity with other unions, which “goes against the spirit of internationalism”. Alan Gibson from the London Magazine Branch similarly argued that the NUJ had a “duty” to show solidarity with trade unionists worldwide, using support for the anti-apartheid movement during the 1960s and 70s as an example of journalists’ power to highlight international injustice.

Patrick Cowling from the BBC London Branch countered that taking positions outside the remit of journalism could have serious implications - including job losses - particularly those working for public service media organisations. Cowling urged the union to stick to its fundamental work of supporting members.

David Gow, speaking on behalf of the NEC, explained why the committee chose to support the motion following a long, passionate discussion. Gow asserted that DMs should deal with issues of “primordial, practical relevance rather than grandstanding”. Fellow NEC member Cailin Mackenzie opposed the motion on the basis that it focused solely on international – rather than national – motions and so would neither deepen union democracy nor improve efficiency at Delegate Meetings.

Following a thorough debate, the motion was opposed. A third motion on updating the NUJ Rule Book to ensure vacancies on the union’s councils or bodies are filled was ruled out of order.

