UFA Names New CFO

CALGARY, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (“UFA”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Denys Vuch as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 1, 2025. Denys will succeed Fred Thun, who has been named as UFA’s new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), also effective January 1, 2025.“Denys’ deep-rooted knowledge of our operations and his impressive track record make him the ideal choice for CFO,” said Fred Thun. “His leadership and financial acumen will be critical to ensure the financial sustainability of UFA as we advance our strategic goals.”UFA conducted a careful and thorough evaluation of top-tier candidates for the CFO role, aiming to position the co-operative for ongoing success. Denys brings over a decade of experience across multiple divisions within UFA, having held several key leadership positions, including Director of Finance, Director of Supply Chain, and most recently, Chief Operating Officer for Bar W.“I'm honoured to take on this new role and contribute to UFA’s strategic vision,” said Denys Vuch. “I look forward to working closely with our team to drive financial performance and strategic initiatives that will position us for continued growth and success.”While Denys will assume the role of CFO on January 1, 2025, he will continue to maintain his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer for Bar W until a replacement has been named.

