Scalise's September Recap: House Republicans Accomplished Big Wins for the American People

"Upon taking the majority, House Republicans unified around an ambitious agenda to preserve freedom, strengthen our economy, protect communities, and hold the government accountable – and we’ve kept those promises. Throughout the 118th Congress, House Republicans fought hard to combat the many crises created by the Biden-Harris Administration’s disastrous policies and address real concerns Americans face every day.

"House Republicans passed several bills to shut down the Biden-Harris border crisis, including H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, and addressed the Administration’s war on American energy with H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. When parents rights were under attack by the Biden-Harris agenda, we passed H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, to protect parents’ right to be involved in their child’s education. House Republicans passed legislation to stand up for our allies, like Israel, and confront our adversaries, like China. We also fought to secure our elections by passing the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. These are just a few things we accomplished on the House Floor.

"In our committees, we engaged in robust oversight to hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for its many failures. Our committees exposed key Administration officials’ roles in the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal and the many ways the Administration knowingly and intentionally undermined U.S. border security to create the crisis we currently see at the border. With antisemitism running rampant on American campuses, we held college administrators accountable for their failure to provide a safe environment for Jewish students. We also established a task force to investigate the attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for president, and ensure the American people’s choice of president is never taken out of their hands by an unhinged individual.

"With just a slim majority and control of only body of Congress, House Republicans have taken many steps to address the issues Americans care about the most – but we have much more to do to save our country from the chaos and destruction that we have seen under the Biden-Harris Administration and their far-left partners in Congress. House Republicans remain committed to fighting for the American people: The future of our country is at stake."

A Future That’s Built on Freedom ✅

Small Businesses

H.J. Res. 98 (James) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Labor Relations Board relating to "Standard for Determining Joint Employer Status." Passed 206-177 Republicans 198-0 Democrats: 8-177

S.J. Res. 32 (Kennedy) – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to "Small Business Lending Under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (Regulation B)" : Repeals the final rule that requires financial institutions to collect and report credit application data for small businesses to the bureau and protects small businesses from government overreach. Passed 221-202-1 Republicans: 215-0-1 Democrats: 6-202

H.R. 3801 (Smith-NE)—Employer Reporting Improvement Act: Reduces the burden on small businesses filing health insurance paperwork with the IRS.



Second Amendment

H.J. Res. 44 (Clyde) – Pistol Brace CRA: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives relating to "Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached 'Stabilizing Braces.'" Passed 219-210 Republicans: 217-2 Democrats: 2-208

H.R. 3091 (Fry) – Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act: Directs the General Services Administration to allow law enforcement officers to buy retired service weapons. Passed 232-198 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 13-198



H.J. Res. 136 (James) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Year 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles”: Repeals the Biden-Harris EPA’s burdensome emissions rule relating to “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles” under the Congressional Review Act, protecting consumer choice, keeping more affordable and realistic car options in the marketplace, and preventing further reliance on China. Passed 215-191 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 12-186

H.R. 6192 (Lesko) – Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act: Prevents the Secretary of Energy and the DOE from implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for appliances that are not technologically feasible and economically justified. Passed 212-195 Republicans: 205-0 Democrats: 7-195

H.R. 7637 (Miller-Meeks) – Refrigerator Freedom Act: Prevents the Secretary of Energy and the DOE from implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and freezers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified. Passed 212-192 Republicans: 205-1 Democrats: 7-191

H.R. 7700 (Langworthy) – Stop Unaffordable Dishwasher Standards Act: Prevents the Secretary of Energy and the DOE from implementing new or amended energy efficiency standards for dishwashers that are not technologically feasible and economically justified. Passed 214-192 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 7-192

H.R. 1640 (Lesko) – Save Our Gas Stoves Act: Prohibits the Department of Energy from imposing their proposed rule to ban gas stoves by amending the Energy Policy and Conservation Act and clarifies that the DOE cannot issue standards that effectively ban a product based on the fuel it uses. Passed 249-181 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 29-181

H.R. 1615 (Armstrong) – Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act: Blocks the CPSC from issuing a radical rule to ban gas stoves and bars the use of federal funds to regulate gas stoves as a banned hazardous product. Passed 248-180 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 29-180



H.J. Res. 165 (Miller-IL) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance": Reverses the Biden Administration’s Title IX rule relating to Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance so schools and educational institutions can continue to uphold the safety and educational and athletic opportunities of women and girls. Passed 210-205 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 0-205

H.R. 734 (Steube) – Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act: Prevents biological males from competing in school athletic programs for women or girls. Passed 219-203 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 0-203



H.R. 5 (Letlow) – Parents Bill of Rights Act: Provides transparency for parents and guardians by establishing various notification requirements for school curriculum. Passed 213-208 Republicans: 213-5 Democrats: 0-203

H.R. 6090 (Lawler) – Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023: Instructs the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which includes denying Jewish self-determination and applying double standards to Israel, when enforcing laws and rules against discrimination in education programs. Passed 320-91 Republicans: 187-21 Democrats: 133-70

H.R. 3724 (Owens) – End Woke Higher Education Act: Includes legislation that amends the Higher Education Act of 1965 (HEA) to require colleges and universities to put in place First Amendment principles in order to receive funding, and prohibits accreditors from requiring schools to adhere to partisan frameworks and ideological litmus tests to receive accreditation. Passed 213-201 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 16-189

H.R. 1147 (Thompson) – Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023: Modifies requirements for milk provided by the National School Lunch Program of the Department of Agriculture to permit schools to offer students whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, and fat-free flavored and unflavored milk. Passed 330-99 Republicans: 218-1 Democrats: 112-98



H.J. Res. 7 (Gosar) – Terminates the COVID-19 national emergency. Passed 229-197 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 11-197 Signed into law 4/10/2023 Scheduling H.R. 382 and H.J. Res. 7 on the floor accelerated the need for the Biden Administration to announce the end of the COVID-19 emergency declarations. House Democrats overwhelmingly opposed this bill by a vote of 11-197.

H.R. 185 (Massie) – Ends CDC’s requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers entering the United States. Passed 227-201 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 7-201

H.R. 139 (Comer) – SHOW UP Act: Requires federal agencies to return to pre-pandemic teleworking policies. Passed 221-206 Republicans: 218-1 Democrats: 3-205

H.R. 497 (Duncan) – Freedom for Health Care Workers Act: Terminates the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. Passed 227-203 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 7-203

H.R. 382 (Guthrie) – Pandemic is Over Act: Terminates the COVID-19 public health emergency. Passed 220-210 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 0-210 The Biden administration released a Statement of Administration Policy on January 30, 2023 announcing the expiration of the COVID-19 public health and national emergency on May 11, 2023



H. Con. Res. 9 (Salazar) – Denouncing the horrors of socialism. Passed 328-86 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 109-86-14 Keeps America free from the implementation of socialist policies in the United States.



H.R. 3397 (Curtis) – WEST Act of 2024: Requires the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director to withdraw their finalized rule regarding conservation and landscape health that would upend their multiple use mandate and restrict access to public lands, and also prevents the BLM from finalizing a similar rule. Passed 212-202 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 3-201

H.R. 8790 (Westerman) – Fix Our Forests Act: Expedites and improves forest management activities on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands, tribal lands, and National Forest System lands, deters frivolous litigation that delays important projects, promotes collaboration across jurisdictions, prioritizes treatments in the forests with highest risk of wildfire, and encourages active forest management. Passed 268-151 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 55-151

H.R. 615 (Wittman) – Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023: Stops the Biden Administration’s Department of the Interior and Department of Agriculture from banning lead ammunition or tackle on federal lands and waters for hunting and fishing, unless the regulation is consistent with state laws and supported by science. Passed 214-201 Republicans: 207-3 Democrats: 7-198

H.R. 764 (Boebert) – Trust the Science Act: Would delist the gray wolf from the Endangered Species List in the lower 48 states and ensure this decision is not subject to judicial review. Passed 209-205 Republicans: 205-4 Democrats: 4-201



Energy

H.R.1 (Scalise) – Lower Energy Costs Act: Increases domestic energy production and exportation, reduces regulatory burdens, and reforms permitting across all sectors of the economy. Passed 225-204 Republicans: 221-1 Democrats: 4-203

H.R. 7176 (Pfluger) – Unlocking our Domestic LNG Potential Act of 2024: Puts a stop to the Biden Administration’s ban on LNG exports and streamlines the permitting process by getting rid of the requirement for the Department of Energy to authorize exports and giving the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission total authority over the approval process. Passed 224-200 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 9-200

H.R. 1121 (Duncan) – Protecting American Energy Production Act: Prevents President Biden from implementing a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to protect American energy production, and expresses that states have primacy over energy production on state and private land. Passed 229-188 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 15-188

H.R. 6009 (Boebert) – Restoring American Energy Dominance Act: Would block the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed rule entitled “Fluid Mineral Leases and Leasing Process,” that would stifle American energy production on federal lands and burden small businesses, and prevent the BLM from implementing a similar rule in the future. Passed 216-200 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 3-200

H.R. 3195 (Stauber) – Superior National Forest Restoration Act: Rescinds the Biden Administration’s Public Land Order No. 7917 for Withdrawal of Federal Lands; Cook, Lake, and Saint Louis Counties, MN, which blocks mining operations in the Superior National Forest lands in Minnesota and reissues canceled mineral leases granted prior to January 2021. Passed 212-203 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 2-203

H.R. 7023 (Rouzer) – Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act: Consists of five bills that reform and restore permitting processes under the Clean Water Act, ensuring they are more consistent and transparent and providing greater regulatory certainty. Passed 213-205 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 2-204

H.R. 2925 (Amodei) – Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2024: Undoes the damaging Rosemont decision, allows mining operations to continue as they have historically under the law, and protects the communities and jobs supported by this industry. Passed 216-195 Republicans: 207-1 Democrats: 9-194

H. Res. 987 (Newhouse) – Denouncing the harmful, anti-American energy policies of the Biden administration, and for other purposes: Denounces the Biden Administration’s disastrous and harmful anti-American energy policies that are raising costs for hardworking Americans, and putting our energy security and the security of our allies at risk. Passed 217-200 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 4-200

H.R. 6285 (Stauber) – Alaska’s Right to Produce Act of 2023: Reverses the Biden Administration’s and the Department of Interior’s decisions to ban energy development in the 1002 Area and the NPR-A and reinstates lawfully awarded leases. Passed 214-199-2 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 5-198-1

H.Con.Res. 86 (Zinke) – Expressing the sense of Congress that a carbon tax would be detrimental to the United States: Expresses the sense of Congress that a carbon tax would not be in the best interest of the country because it would raise energy prices, crush American families and businesses, and be detrimental to the United States economy. Passed 222-196 Republicans: 212-1 Democrats: 10-195

H.R. 1023 (Palmer) – Cutting Green Corruption and Taxes Act: Repeals the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, preventing unelected bureaucrats from forcing their climate agenda on the American people without any oversight or accountability. Passed 209-204 Republicans: 208-1 Democrats: 1-203

H.R. 6544 (Duncan) – Atomic Energy Advancement Act: Ensures efficient and predictable licensing, regulation, and deployment of nuclear energy technologies. Passed 356-36-1 Republicans: 199-0 Democrats: 166-36

H.R. 4394 (Fleischmann) – Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY2024 appropriations for the Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works projects, the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation, and several independent agencies to enhance our energy security, invest in our national defense, and bolster our economic competitiveness. Passed 210-199 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 0-198

H.R. 8998 (Simpson) – Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025: Reins in wasteful spending and cuts burdensome regulations to reduce energy costs, safeguard American jobs, develop our natural resources, and ensure Americans’ access to public lands for recreation. Passed 210-205 Republicans: 209-5 Democrats: 1-200

H.R. 4821 (Simpson) – Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY24 appropriations for the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and related agencies that increase access to critical minerals, get rid of burdensome red tape on American oil and gas, prioritize public safety, rein in the EPA and their regulations, and make cuts to stop out-of-control spending. Passed 213-203 Republicans: 212-3 Democrats: 1-200

H.R. 21 (Rodgers) – Strategic Production Response Act: Limits the drawdown of petroleum in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until DOE develops a plan to increase percentage of federal lands leased for oil and gas production. Passed 221-205 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 1-205 Modified open rule allowed for the consideration of 78 amendments on the House floor 147 amendments were submitted for pre-printing

H.R. 22 (Rodgers) – Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China: Prohibits the Secretary of Energy from selling petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to any entities under the ownership or influence of the CCP. Passed 331-97 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 113-97



H.R. 2811 (Arrington) – Limit, Save, Grow Act: Limits federal spending, saves taxpayer dollars, and grows the economy. Passed 217-215 Democrats: 0-211 Republicans: 217-4

H.R. 3746 (McHenry) – Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023: Makes vital and meaningful cuts to government spending, gets rid of red tape that’s limiting American growth, holds the executive branch accountable for its spending, and avoids default on our national debt. Passed 314-117 Republicans: 149-71 Democrats: 165-46

H.R. 4366 (Carter-TX) – Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides funding for (1) Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, (2) Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, (3) Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, (4) Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, (5) Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, and (6) Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024. Passed 339-85 Republicans: 132-83 Democrats: 207-2 Became law on 3/9/24

H.R. 2882 (Ciscomani) – Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides funding for (1) Defense Appropriations Act, (2) Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, (3) Homeland Security Appropriations Act, (4) Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, (5) Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, and (6) State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2024. Passed 286-134 Republicans: 101-112 Democrats: 185-22 Became law on 3/23/24



H.R. 7024 (Smith-MO) – Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024: Restores and expands proven tax policies from the 2017 GOP tax reform that supported hardworking American families and made the economy more successful and productive, grew workers’ wages, and spurred job creation and greater investment in America. Passed 357-70 Republicans: 169-47 Democrats: 188-23



H.R. 357 (Cline) – Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act: Requires that rules from federal agencies be issued and signed by the head of the agency, who is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, to keep federal rulemaking in check and constitutional. Passed 218-203 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 3-203

H.R. 347 (Stefanik) – REIN IN Act: Requires the Biden administration to publish the inflationary impact of executive actions before enacting them. Passed 272-148 Republicans: 213-4 Democrats: 59-144 15 amendments offered on the floor

S.J. Res. 38 (Rubio) – A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Federal Highway Administration relating to "Waiver of Buy America Requirements for Electric Vehicle Chargers." Passed 209-198 Republicans: 207-2 Dems: 2-196



H.R. 5339 (Allen) – Protecting Americans’ Investments from Woke Policies Act: Forces financial institutions to focus on maximizing returns in retirement plans instead of woke ESG factors by ensuring financial institutions base investment decisions solely on economic factors and complete information is provided to retirement investors. Passed 217-206 Republicans: 1214-0 Democrats: 3-206

H.R. 4790 (Huizenga) – Prioritizing Economic Growth Over Woke Policies Act: Prevents radical leftist regulators from inserting ESG and other partisan policy into America’s financial system by blocking regulatory overreach, fixing the SEC’s proxy voting process and holding proxy advisory firms accountable, and restoring the materiality standard. Passed 215-203 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 3-203



H.R. 1163 (Smith-MO) – Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act: Protects taxpayers by incentivizing states to recover fraudulent payments, improving program integrity to prevent future fraud, and extending the statute of limitations for prosecuting fraud. Passed 230-200 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 10-200

H.R. 6678 (McClintock) – Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act: Makes social security fraud committed by an illegal immigrant grounds for deportation or barring them from admission into the United States. Passed 272-155 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 55-155



H.R. 3564 (Davidson) – Middle Class Borrower Protection Act of 2023: Cancels the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s changes to single-family mortgage pricing framework that makes reliable borrowers with good credit subsidize riskier loans, and makes sure such changes cannot be done in the future. Passed 230-189 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 14-189



H.R. 2799 (McHenry) – Expanding Access to Capital Act of 2023: Cuts burdensome red tape by reducing securities regulations, increases access to capital, creates more investment opportunities, helps small businesses, and strengthens our public markets. Passed 212-205 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 0-205



H.R. 6276 (Perry) – USE IT Act of 2023: Requires the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the General Services Administration (GSA) to identify the utilization rate of public buildings and federally-leased spaces, ensure it averages at least 60 percent over the course of a year, and put forward a plan to consolidate federal agency headquarters so building utilization is over 60 percent. Passed 217-203 Republicans: 211-2 Democrats: 6-201



H.J. Res. 109 (Flood) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 121: Overturns the SEC's rule relating to SAB 121 which prevents banks from offering crypto or digital asset custodial services to consumers: Passed 228-182 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 21-182

H.R. 4763 (Thompson) – Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act: Establishes a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, clarifies the CFTC’s jurisdiction over digital commodities and the SEC’s jurisdiction over digital assets offered as part of an investment contract, and implements strong consumer protections. Passed 279-136 Republicans: 208-3 Democrats: 71-133

H.R. 5403 (Emmer) – CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act: Blocks the Federal Reserve from directly or indirectly issuing a CBDC to any individual, prevents the Federal Reserve from using a CBDC to implement monetary policy, and requires Congress to authorize the issuance of any CBDC, protecting Americans’ financial privacy and freedom from government control. Passed 216-192 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 3-192



A Nation That’s Safe ✅ Border

H.R. 2 (Diaz-Balart) – Secure the Border Act of 2023: Fixes our broken asylum system, hires more Border Patrol agents and provide them with resources they need, reinstates Trump-era policies like Remain in Mexico, and forces the Biden Administration to resume building the border wall. Passed 219-213 Republicans: 219-2 Democrats: 0-211

H. Res. 1371 (Stefanik) – Strongly condemning the Biden Administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris's, failure to secure the United States border: Condemns the Biden Administration and Border Czar Kamala Harris for their failure to secure the U.S. southern border, resulting in the worst border crisis in American history. Passed 220-196 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 6-196

H. Res. 1112 (Gonzales-TX) – Denouncing the Biden administration’s immigration policies: Condemns President Biden and his Administration for their disastrous open border policies that have created the worst border crisis in U.S. history, and urges the Biden Administration to take immediate action to end this national security threat. Passed 223-191 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 13-191

H. Res. 1065 (De La Cruz) – Denouncing the Biden administration’s immigration policies: Condemns President Biden and his Administration for their disastrous open border policies and holds them accountable for creating the worst border security crisis in U.S. history. Passed 226-193 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 14-193

H. Res. 957 (Moran) – Denouncing the Biden administration's open border policies, condemning the national security and public safety crisis along the southwest border, and urging President Biden to end his administration's open border policies. Passed 225-187 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 14-187

H.R. 7909 (Mace) – Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act: Amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make illegal immigrants who are convicted of, who admit having committed, or who admit committing sex offenses or domestic violence inadmissible and deportable from the United States Passed 266-158 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 51-158

H.R. 7511 (Collins) – Laken Riley Act: Holds the Biden Administration accountable for their role in these tragedies through their open border policies, requires detention of illegal aliens who commit theft and mandates ICE take them into custody, and allows a state to sue the Federal government on behalf of their citizens for not enforcing the border laws, particularly in the case of parole. Passed 251-170 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 37-170

H.R. 5717 (LaLota) – No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act: Ensures that sanctuary cities, counties, and states that provide benefits to illegal immigrants are ineligible for federal funds to assist such immigrants. Passed 219-186 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 12-186

H.R. 5585 (Ciscomani) – Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act: Creates new criminal offenses for operating a vehicle within 100 miles of the southern border while fleeing from Border Patrol agents, or any law enforcement officer assisting the U.S. Border Patrol, including serious jail time and prohibition from ever receiving legal status in the United States. Passed 271-154 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 56-154

H.R. 6976 (Moore-AL) – Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act: Makes driving intoxicated or impaired a deportable offense for illegal immigrants and grounds to bar them from entering the country. Passed 274-150 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 59-150

H.R. 5283 (Malliotakis) – Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act of 2023: Prohibits the use of federal funds to provide housing to illegal immigrants on land that falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal land management agencies. Passed 224-203-1 Republicans: 218-0-1 Democrats: 6-203

H.R. 8663 (LaLota) – DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act of 2024: Authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct research and development, testing, and evaluation on equipment that would help law enforcement better detect fentanyl and other drugs.

H.R. 7404 (Crane) – Subterranean Border Defense Act: Requires DHS to provide annual reports on counter-illicit cross-border tunnel operations.

H.R. 8752 (Amodei) – Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2025: Ensures our homeland is protected by increasing border security, providing for the removal of dangerous criminals, countering China and bolstering national security, supporting American values, and removing woke initiatives impeding the Department’s primary mission to promote American safety. Passed 212-203 Republicans: 207-6 Democrats: 5-197

H.R. 4367 (Joyce-OH) – Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY24 appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to secure the southern border, counter China, remove criminals from the United States, and strengthen our national security, while defunding far-left initiatives in the Department. Passed 220-208 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 2-208

H. Res. 461 (Miller-Meeks) – Condemning the use of elementary and secondary school facilities to provide shelter for aliens who are not admitted to the United States. Passed 223-201 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 7-201

H.R. 3203 (Barr) – Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act of 2023: Strengthens sanctions authorities aimed at Chinese opioid traffickers and officials who are complicit in trafficking.

H.R. 467 (Griffith) – HALT Fentanyl Act: Permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, guarantees law enforcement has the resources to keep these drugs off the street, and allows for further research of FRS. Passed 289-133 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 74-132

H.R. 3941 (Molinaro) – Schools Not Shelters Act: Bans the use of public elementary schools, secondary schools, or institutions of higher education as shelters for illegal immigrants. Passed 222-201 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 4-201





National Defense

H.R. 7888 (Lee-FL) – Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act: Reforms and reauthorizes FISA to maintain national security while protecting Americans' privacy and addressing Intelligence Community abuses. Passed 273-147 Republicans: 126-88 Democrats: 147-59 Became law on 4/20/24

H.R. 8038 (McCaul) – 21st Century Peace through Strength Act: Holds Russia and Iran accountable through sanctions, addresses the deadly fentanyl crisis, protects our national security from the threat posed by foreign adversary owned applications like TikTok, and inhibits funding for terrorism. Passed 360-58 Republicans: 186-25 Democrats: 174-33 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 7521 (Gallagher) – Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act: Prevents app store availability or web hosting services in the U.S. for ByteDance-controlled applications, including TikTok, unless the application severs ties to entities like ByteDance that are subject to the control of a foreign adversary. Passed 352-61-1 Republicans: 197-15 Democrats: 155-50-1 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 7589 (Latta) – ROUTERS Act: Protects Americans' communications networks from foreign-adversary controlled technology, including routers, modems, or devices that combine both.

H.R. 820 (Stefanik) – Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act: Requires the FCC to publish a list of every entity that both holds an FCC license or authorization and has any ownership by foreign adversarial governments, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.

H.R. 8361 (McCormick) – Economic Espionage Prevention Act: Authorizes the President to impose sanctions with respect to economic or industrial espionage by foreign adversary entities tied to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and the Maduro regime of Venezuela.

H.R. 5613 (Waltz) – Sanctions Lists Harmonization Act: Requires coordination between federal agencies when placing a foreign individual or entity on specified sanctions lists.

H.R. 7151 (Wagner) – Export Control Enforcement and Enhancement Act: Gives the Departments of State, Defense, and Energy greater ability to propose changes to the Entity List, a roster of foreign companies, research institutions, and individuals who pose a serious national security risk to the United States and are prohibited from purchasing sensitive American products.

H.R. 6606 (Radewagen) – To amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 relating to the statement of policy: Revises the statement of policy of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to include protecting the trade secrets of the United States, its people, and its industrial base related to items subject to export control or when the subject of foreign economic espionage.

H.R. 6614 (Jackson-TX) – Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act: Ensures accountability and transparency in the export control process when American goods and technologies are sent abroad. Specifically, the legislation requires information be provided to Congress about each export license application, including the name of the entity submitting the application, who they are exporting to, what the decision was, and how compliance with U.S. export controls is being monitored.

H.R. 6046 (Clyde) – Standing Against Houthi Aggression Act: Redesignates the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization after the Biden Administration removed them from the list. Passed 285-135 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 72-134

H.R. 5917 (Gallagher) – Strengthening Tools to Counter the Use of Human Shields Act: Reinstates sanctions against individuals who use civilians as human shields in conflict zones. Passed 419-4 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 205-3 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 5826 (Wilson) – No Paydays for Hostage Takers Act: Deters any future hostage-taking by Iran and other U.S. adversaries by pushing the Administration to impose Levinson Act sanctions on hostage-taking. Additionally, H.R. 5826 allows the President to deny a representative of the United Nations diplomatic entry to the United States if the individual is sanctioned under specified Executive Orders related to terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Passed 391-34 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 176-33

H.R. 4681 (Hill) – Illicit Captagon Trafficking Suppression Act: Requires the Administration to impose sanctions on foreign persons who facilitate or profit from the production or proliferation of Captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulants. Passed 410-13 Republicans: 212-3 Democrats: 198-10 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 6586 (Burchett) – To require a strategy to oppose financial or material support by foreign countries to the Taliban, and for other purposes: Requires the Department of State to develop a strategy to discourage foreign countries from providing financial or material support to the Taliban, including using U.S.-provided foreign assistance to discourage countries from providing support to the Taliban

H.R. 6408 (Kustoff) – To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the tax-exempt status of terrorist-supporting organizations: Revokes the tax-exempt status of any U.S. nonprofit that provides material support, including financing, resources, or tangible assistance, to a designated terrorist group. Passed 382-11 Republicans: 203-1 Democrats: 179-10

H.R. 6972 (Kiggans) – Securing Chain of Command Continuity Act: Requires all members of the National Security Council (NSC) to provide notification to the Executive Office of the President, the Comptroller General of the United States, and to each chamber of Congress within 24 hours of any planned or emergent medical incapacitation.

H.R. 529 (Waltz) – Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act: Extends the customs waters territory of the United States from 12 nautical miles to 24 nautical miles, allowing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to pursue critical efforts to enforce our trade laws and prevent deadly drug smuggling off our shores. Passed 402-6 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 194-6

H.R. 7659 (Graves-MO) – Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2024: Supports and strengthens the Coast Guard in its critical missions to safeguard borders, ensure maritime safety, facilitate commerce, increase transparency, stop the flow of illegal drugs and migrants into the country, protect the maritime domain, and confront Chinese expansion in the Pacific. Passed 376-16 Republicans: 181-15 Democrats: 195-1

H.R. 6679 (McClintock) – No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act: Makes illegal immigrants that are members of Hamas or participated in the October 7, 2023, attacks against Israel inadmissible to or deportable from the United States. Passed 422-2-1 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 207-2-1

H.R. 8771 (Diaz-Balart) – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2025: Reaffirms American leadership by combatting our adversaries, supporting our allies, promoting American values here and abroad, and prioritizing our national security, while cutting funds to wasteful climate initiatives and bureaucratic world organizations and refocusing our taxpayer dollars on actually protecting Americans and our allies. Passed 212-200 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 1-199

H.R. 4665 (Diaz-Balart) – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY24 appropriations that combat the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party, support our allies, promote American values here and abroad, and prioritize our national security, while defunding counterproductive climate programs, unnecessary regulations that hurt American business, and controversial organizations like the World Health Organization. Passed 216-212 Republicans: 216-2 Democrats: 0-210

H.R. 8774 (Calvert) – Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025: Strengthens America’s defense by prioritizing countering the CCP, investing in innovation in our military, supporting our servicemembers and their families, combatting the flow of fentanyl, promoting American values, and ensuring the Department is focused on its primary duty to keep our people safe. Passed 217-198 Republicans: 212-1 Democrats: 5-197

H.R. 4365 (Calvert) – Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY24 appropriations to the Department of Defense that prioritize the fight against China, invest in modernizing the military, and counter the flow of fentanyl while cutting wasteful spending in the President’s budget that funds divisive social programs. Passed 218-210 Republicans: 216-2 Democrats: 2-208

H.R. 8070 (Rogers) – Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025: Strengthens our national security by deterring China, restoring lethality, funding troops at our border, and cracking down on inefficient uses of funds, while also supporting our servicemembers by taking meaningful steps to improve their quality of life. Passed 217-199 Republicans: 211-3 Democrats: 6-196

H.R. 2670 (Rogers) – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024: Counters the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression, boosts oversight of the Biden Administration’s Department of Defense, supports members of our military and their families, and saves taxpayers billions of dollars by cutting wasteful programs while still investing in a secure defense industrial base and innovative technologies to support our national defense. Passed 310-118 Republicans: 147-73 Democrats: 163-45

H.R. 8580 (Carter-TX) – Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025: Provides FY25 appropriations for military construction, the VA, and related agencies that deliver for our veterans and servicemembers, bolster our national security, increase deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, and cut radical woke initiatives. Passed 209-197 Republicans: 205-2 Democrats: 4-195

H.R. 4366 (Carter-TX) – Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY24 appropriations for military construction, the VA, and related agencies that honor our commitment to veterans, support a strong national security, and keep the executive branch in check. Passed 219-211 Republicans: 219-2 Democrats: 0-209

H.R. 9468 (Mike Garcia) – Veterans Benefits Continuity and Accountability Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024: Prevents a budget shortfall at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that allows benefit payments to continue being processed. Passed by voice vote Became law on 9/20/24

H.R. 8812 (Graves-MO) – Water Resources Development Act of 2024: Authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Civil Works Program for projects to improve the nation’s ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation, flood and storm protection, and other aspects of our water resources infrastructure. Passed 359-13 Republicans: 177-12 Democrats: 182-1

H.R. 3848 (Chavez-DeRemer) – Housing our Military Veterans Effectively Act of 2023: Provides increased funding for VA programs supporting homeless veterans. Passed 408-10 Republicans: 206-10 Democrats: 202-0

H. Res. 240 (Williams-NY) – Condemning recent actions taken by the Russian military to down a United States Air Force drone. Passed 410-0 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 198-0





Iran H.Res. 288 (Tenney) – Encouraging the EU to DESIGNATE: Urges the EU to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization under the EU Common Position 931 on terrorism. It also encourages the Biden Administration to make the EU designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization a diplomatic priority in engagements with the EU. Passed 411-14 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats:196-13

H.R. 3152 (McCaul) – Fight CRIME Act: Imposes sanctions on Iran’s missile and drone programs. Passed 403-8 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 193-7 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 3774 (Lawler) – SHIP Act: Imposes sanctions on people and companies that facilitate Iran’s black-market oil sales. Passed 342-69 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 133-68 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 589 (Banks) – MAHSA Act: Imposes sanctions on senior Iranian officials complicit in human rights abuses or terrorism. Passed 410-3 Republicans: 209-1 Democrats: 201-2 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 5921 (Huizenga) – No U.S. Financing for Iran Act: Prohibits Treasury from issuing any licenses authorizing a U.S. financial institution to engage in transactions for trade with Iran, other than humanitarian aid. Passed 294-105 Republicans: 206-1 Democrats: 88-104

H.R. 6245 (Hill) – Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act: Requires the President to report on and publish the assets of certain Iranian government officials and terrorist leaders. Passed 419-4 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 204-3 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 6015 (Luetkemeyer) – Iran Sanctions Accountability Act of 2023: Requires the President to issue regulations to ensure that humanitarian exemptions involving Iran sanctions do not facilitate acts of international terrorism or the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Passed 408-13 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 195-12

H.R. 5923 (Lawler) – Iran-China Energy Sanctions Act of 2023: Expands secondary sanctions to include all transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks that handle the purchase of petroleum and petroleum products. Passed 383-11 Republicans: 201-1 Democrats: 182-10 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 4691 (Self) – Iran Sanction Relief Review Act of 2023: Provides for tighter congressional oversight of any Administration attempt to weaken sanctions imposed on Iran. Passed 278-141 Republicans: 212-1 Democrats: 66-140

H.R. 5947 (Pfluger) – To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes: Ensures Iran cannot gain access to funds that could be used to support terrorism, including funding the Biden Administration has tried to make available to the Iranian regime. Passed 259-160 Republicans: 212-1 Democrats- 47-159

H.R. 6323 (Kim) – Iran Counterterrorism Act of 2023: Requires Iran to cease support for acts of international terrorism as a condition for the President to waive secondary sanctions and provides for a congressional review process for national security interest waivers of these sanctions. Passed 271-147 Republicans 212-1 Democrats 59-146

H.R. 3033 (Steel) – Solidify Iran Sanctions Act: Makes permanent the sanctions established by the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which are set to expire in 2026, and ensures the U.S. can maintain critical deterrents and apply pressure to the Iranian regime to prevent them from acquiring nuclear weapons. Passed 407-16 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 194-15

H. Con. Res. 7 (Tenney) – Condemning the Iranian regime's human rights abuses against the brave women and men of Iran peacefully demonstrating in more than 133 cities. Passed 420-1 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 204-0

H.R. 6603 (Moran) – No Technology for Terror Act: Further restricts the export or re-export of U.S.-origin goods and technology to Iran, including those used to manufacture the same missiles and drones attacking our forces across the region. Passed 406-19 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 191-18 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 5961 (McCaul) – No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act: Freezes the funds released to Iran involved in the 2023 hostage deal between the United States and Iran and ensures these $6 billion remain permanently off limits to the Iranian regime. Passed 307-119-1 Republicans: 217-1-1 Democrats: 90-118



Federal Aviation Reauthorization

H.R. 3935 (Graves-MO) – FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024: Reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration and aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years. Passed 387-26 Republicans: 192-19 Democrats: 195-7 Became law on 5/16/24





Israel H. Res. 1143 (Kean) – Condemning Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel: Stands with Israel and supports their right to respond to Iranian aggression and deter future aggression. Passed 404-14 Republicans: 211-1 Democrats: 193-13

H.R. 8282 (Roy) – Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act: Would impose sanctions on the ICC or any foreign actor who supports their effort to arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons of the United States and its allies, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant. Passed 247-155-2 Republicans: 205-0-2 Democrats: 42-155

H. Res. 883 (D’Esposito) – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the slogan, ‘‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’’ is antisemitic and its use must be condemned. Passed 377-44-1 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 162-43-1

H.R. 8034 (Cole) – Israel Security Supplemental Appropriation Act, 2024: Replenishes critical defensive systems including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, provides additional weapons and munitions to Israel, and supports U.S. military operations responding to Iran-backed attacks on American troops and global shipping. Passed 366-58 Republicans: 193-21 Democrats: 173-37 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 6126 (Granger) – Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides supplemental appropriations to support missile defense systems like the Iron Dome and additional military equipment for the Israel Defense Forces while also replenishing U.S. weapons stocks and fully offsetting the cost of this assistance. Passed 226-196 Republicans: 214-2 Democrats: 12-194

H.R. 8369 (Calvert) – Israel Security Assistance Support Act: Condemns the Biden Administration’s dangerous hold on arms delivery to Israel, urges the swift delivery of defense articles and weapons, withholds funds from the Secretaries of Defense and State and the National Security Council until these articles are delivered, and supports Israel’s right to self defense. Passed 224-187 Republicans: 208-3 Democrats: 16-184

H. Res. 771 (McCaul) – Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists. Passed 412-10-6 Republicans: 218-1

Democrats:194-9-6

H. Res. 927 (Stefanik) – Condemning antisemitism on University campuses and the testimony of University Presidents in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Passed 303-126-3 Republicans: 219-1 Democrats: 84-125-3

H. Res. 798 (Owens) – Condemning the support of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education, which may lead to the creation of a hostile environment for Jewish students, faculty, and staff. Passed 396-23 Republicans: 213-1 Democrats: 183-22

H.R. 340 (Mast) – Hamas International Financing Prevention Act: Imposes sanctions targeting Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the Lion's Den, and any affiliate or successor groups. Passed 363-46 Republicans: 208-1 Democrats: 155-45 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H. Res. 888 (Lawler) – Reaffirming the State of Israel's right to exist. Passed 412-1-1 Republicans: 210-1 Democrats: 202-0-1

H. Con. Res. 57 (Pfluger) – Expressing the sense of Congress supporting the State of Israel. Passed 412-9 Republicans: 217-0 Democrats: 195-9

H. Res. 894 (Kustoff) – Strongly condemning and denouncing the drastic rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world. Passed 311-14-92 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 95-13-92

H.R. 5179 (Tenney) – Anti-BDS Labeling Act: Codifies the Trump Administration’s "Country of Origin Marking of Products from the West Bank and Gaza" guidance requiring imported products from Israel and Israeli-controlled parts of the West Bank to be labeled “Israel,” and imported products from Gaza or Palestinian-controlled areas to be labeled as “Gaza” or “West Bank,” and would prevent federal funds from being used to reverse or alter this guidance. Passed 231-189 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 16-189

H.R. 3099 (Lawler) – Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords Act: Establishes the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords within the Department of State. Passed 413-13 Republicans: 214-2 Democrats: 199-11

H. Res. 311 (Wagner) – Encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region. Passed 401-19 Republicans: 215-1 Democrats: 186-18



China

H.R. 3334 (McClain) – Sanctioning Tyrannical and Oppressive People within the Chinese Communist Party Act: Imposes sanctions on members of the Chinese Communist Party who take part in implementing policies that intend to infringe on Hong Kong’s autonomy, intimidate Taiwan, violate human rights, or promote political oppression within the People’s Republic of China. Passed 243-174 Republicans: 210-2 Democrats: 33-172

H.R. 1516 (Pfluger) – DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act: Restricts funding to American institutions of higher education (IHE) that maintain a relationship with a Chinese entity of concern or Confucius Institute, making them ineligible to receive any funds from the Department of Homeland Security. Passed 249-161 Republicans: 213-0 Democrats: 36-161

H.R. 1398 (Gooden) – Protect America's Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act: Reinstates and renames the China Initiative as the CCP Initiative to counter the CCP and Chinese government’s espionage efforts on U.S. intellectual property and academic institutions, prosecute those who engage in the theft of trade secrets and espionage, and defend U.S. critical infrastructure from threats from our adversaries. Passed 237-180 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 23-180

H.R. 9456 (Newhouse) – Protecting American Agriculture from Foreign Adversaries Act: Amends the Defense Production Act of 1950 to require the Secretary of Agriculture to be included on CFIUS for agriculture-related issues, and requires CFIUS to review and potentially block purchases of farmland by foreign adversaries that pose a national security risk. Passed 269-149 Republicans: 214-1 Democrats: 55-148

H.R. 5933 (Steel) – DETERRENT Act: Holds American institutions of higher education to a stricter standard on reporting gifts, donations, and investments made to them by foreign adversaries, lays out the punishments institutions will face if they fail to comply, and protects American education from harmful and dangerous foreign influence. Passed 246-170 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 31-170

H.R. 7980 (Miller-WV) – End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles in America Act: Amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude vehicles with batteries that contain materials sourced from foreign entities of concern from the clean vehicle credit, requires the Treasury Department to follow the same definition of FEOC as the Commerce Department, closes the ‘Chinese Billionaire Loophole’ and the ‘Chinese Manufacturing Loophole,’ and expands FEOC limitations. Passed 217-192 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 7-192

H.R. 8036 (Cole) – Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024: Strengthens deterrence against China’s threats, combats the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to take control of the Indo-Pacific region, enhances the relationship between regional partners and the U.S., and invests in infrastructure and munitions for Taiwan’s defense. Passed 385-34 Republicans: 178-24 Democrats: 207-0 Became law on 4/24/24 as part of H.R. 815

H.R. 7686 (Mike Garcia) – To amend the Research and Development, Competition, and Innovation Act to clarify the definition of foreign country for purposes of malign foreign talent recruitment restriction, and for other purposes: Clarifies language in the CHIPS and Science Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party cannot access taxpayer-funded research at U.S. universities.

H.R. 510 (Davidson) – Chinese Currency Accountability Act: Requires the United States to oppose any increase in the weight of Chinese currency in the basket of currencies used to determine the value of Special Drawing Rights.

H.R. 554 (Hill) – Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act: Disincentivizes Chinese aggression towards Taiwan by publishing the assets of top Chinese leaders, as well as cutting them and their family members off from the U.S. financial system, if Beijing acts against Taiwan.

H.R. 2864 (Stefanik) – Countering CCP Drones Act: Adds Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), a Chinese drone company, to the FCC’s Covered List prohibiting new models of DJI drones from operating on U.S. communications infrastructure.

H.R. 8631 (Gimenez) – Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act: Prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using appropriated funds to procure a battery produced by certain Chinese entities.

H.R. 8152 (Lawler) – Remote Access Security Act: This bill broadens the scope of the U.S. export control system to include remote access of items to address a loophole being exploited by China.

H.R. 5245 (Barr) – Science and Technology Agreement Enhanced Congressional Notification Act: Requires the Department of State to revoke science and technology agreements with China unless they are notified and justified to Congress.

H.R. 1157 (Barr) – Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund Authorization Act: Authorizes activities to counter the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and China's government. Passed 351-36 Republicans: 172-25 Democrats: 179-11

H.R. 8333 (Wenstrup) – BIOSECURE Act: Prohibits entities that receive federal funds from using biotechnology that is from a company associated with a foreign adversary, including China. Passed 306-81 Republicans: 195-2 Democrats: 111-79

H.R. 1103 (Smith-NJ) – HKETO Certification Act: Requires the President to periodically determine whether to allow the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices (HKETOs) to continue to operate in the United States. Passed 413-3 Republicans: 212-1 Democrats: 201-2

H.R. 4132 (Perry) – Falun Gong Protection Act: Requires the President to impose visa- and property-blocking sanctions on foreign persons that are knowingly responsible for, are complicit in, or have engaged in the involuntary harvesting of organs in China.

S. 619 (Hawley) – COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023: Requires the Biden administration to declassify information relating to the potential links between Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of COVID-19. Passed 419-0 Signed into law 3/20/2023

H. Res. 104 (McCaul) – Condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.

H. Res. 11 (McCarthy) – Establishing the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Passed 365-65 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 146-65

H.R. 1107 (Kim) – PRC is Not a Developing Country Act: Requires the Department of State to take actions to stop China from being classified as a developing country by international organizations. Passed 415-0 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 200-0

H.R. 540 (Kim) – Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act: Support Taiwan’s participation in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

H.R. 803 (Lucas) – PROTECT Taiwan Act: Exclude government officials of the Chinese Communist Party from financial and intergovernmental forums upon notice to Congress from the President of the United States declaring any threat to the people on Taiwan.

H.R. 4039 (Moran) – No Dollars to Uyghur Forced Labor Act: Prohibits funds to the Department of State or the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to finance international projects in partnership with entities that import products mined, produced, or manufactured in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China, commonly known for the genocide and forced labor of the Uyghur people.

H.R. 1159 (Wagner) – Amending the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020: Modifies an existing requirement for the Department of State to review and report on its guidance to federal agencies on the U.S.-Taiwan relationship. Passed 404-7 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 188-7

H.R. 1189 (Mast) – Undersea Cable Control Act: Prevents foreign adversaries from acquiring goods and technologies capable of supporting the construction, maintenance, or operation of undersea cable projects.

H.R. 1154 (Smith-NJ) – Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2023: Imposes sanctions on persons involved in forced organ trafficking and authorizes the Department of State to revoke the passports of individuals convicted of certain crimes related to organ trafficking. Passed 413-2 Republicans: 211-2 Democrats: 202-0

H.R. 1093 (McCaul) – AUKUS Reporting: Requires the State Department to report to Congress on their efforts to implement the advanced capabilities pillar of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States. Passed 393-4 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 184-4





Crime & Oversight

H.R. 8205 (Fitzgerald) – Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act: Amends the federal criminal statute dealing with insurance-related crimes to include corporate, for-profit, and non-profit entities that post bail for defendants, subjecting charitable bail funds to federal insurance fraud laws and state licensing requirements, and requiring their employees to pass criminal background checks. Passed 255-161 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 44-161

H.R. 7530 (Donalds) – DC CRIMES Act of 2024: Allows Congress to exert their oversight power over the D.C. Council and promote safety in Washington by blocking the Council’s pursuit of soft-on-crime sentencing and radical progressive policies. Passed 225-181 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 18-181

H.J. Res. 26 (Clyde) – Disapproving the action of the D.C. Council in approving the Revised Criminal Code Act. Passed 250-173 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 31-173 Signed into law 3/20/2023 House Democrats overwhelmingly opposed this legislation. After Biden announced he would sign the bill if passed by the Senate, the Senate passed H.J. Res. 26 by a vote of 81-14. Forced Dems to vote against D.C. statehood or vote against making America safe

H.J. Res. 24 (Comer) – Disapproving the action of the D.C. Council in providing voting rights for non-residents. Passed 260-162 Republicans: 218-0 Democrats: 42-162



H. Res. 1213 (Stauber) – A resolution regarding violence against law enforcement officers: Addresses violence against law enforcement officers by condemning calls for defunding police and anti-police sentiment that has increased violence against police, acknowledging the mental and physical impacts such violence has on police, and expressing condolences and appreciation to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Passed 337-61 Republicans: 203-0 Democrats: 134-61

H.R. 354 (Bacon) – LEOSA Reform Act of 2024: Broadens the ability of qualified active and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms in areas such as school zones, national parks, federal facilities open to the public, and state, local, or private property open to the public. Passed 221-185 Republicans: 205-0 Democrats: 16-185

H.R. 8146 (D’Esposito) – Police Our Border Act: Requires the Attorney General to report detailed information on how Biden’s border crisis impacts our law enforcement, including exposure to dangers such as fentanyl and human traffickers, injuries sustained, financial burdens, and operational strains. Passed 254-157 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 45-157

H. Res. 1210 (Higgins) – Condemning the Biden border crisis and the tremendous burdens law enforcement officers face as a result: Condemns President Biden’s border crisis and the dangers and burdens it has created for America’s law enforcement officers, and urges the Biden Administration to support the law enforcement officers defending our homeland. Passed 223-185-1 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 15-185-1

H.R. 7581 (Bishop) – Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data Act of 2024: Requires the Attorney General to assemble reports on violence against law enforcement officers and the effectiveness of programs meant to provide law enforcement with wellness resources and protective equipment so we may comprehensively enhance the safety of police officers. Passed: 356-55 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 146-55

H.R. 7343 (Van Drew) – Detain and Deport Illegal Aliens Who Assault Cops Act: Requires that illegal aliens who assault law enforcement officers are quickly arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until they are removed from the United States. Passed 265-148 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 54-148

H. Con. Res. 40 (Buck) – Expressing support for local law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund or dismantle local law enforcement agencies. Passed 301-119-3 Republicans: 214-2 Democrats: 87-117-3

H.J. Res. 42 (Clyde) – Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022. Passed 229-189 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 14-189

H.R. 2494 (Garbarino) – POLICE Act of 2023: Makes assaulting a police officer a deportable offense. Passed 255-175 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 36-175





Ensuring the Security of Presidential Candidates

H.R. 9106 (Lawler) – Enhanced Presidential Security Act: Directs the U.S. Secret Service to use the same standards to determine the number of agents in a protection detail for Presidents, Vice Presidents, and major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates. Passed 405-0 Republicans: 207-0 Democrats: 198-0



H.R. 26 (Wagner) – Born-alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: Requires medical care for children who survive abortion procedures. Passed 220-210 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats:1-210 Republicans protect all Americans, including the unborn

H.R. 6918 (Fischbach) – Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act: Prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life. Passed 214-208 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 0-208

H.R. 4581 (Hinson) – Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act of 2023: Clarifies that stillbirth prevention activities and research are an allowable use of funds. This clarification will support stillbirth prevention activities, saving the lives of mothers and babies. Passed 408-3 Republicans: 206-3 Democrats: 202-0 Became law on 7/12/24

H.R. 6914 (Hinson) – Pregnant Students' Rights Act: Requires universities and higher education institutions to communicate and distribute information informing pregnant students of their rights, accommodations, and resources available to them. Passed 212-207 Republicans: 212-0 Democrats: 0-207

H. Con. Res. 3 (Johnson-LA) – Expressing the sense of Congress condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches. Passed 222-209 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 3-209 Republicans protect all Americans, including the unborn.



H.R. 1425 (Tiffany) – No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act: Defends American sovereignty by requiring that any agreement reached by the World Health Assembly be treated as a treaty, and therefore be ratified by a supermajority of the Senate as outlined in the Constitution. Passed 219-199 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 4-199

H.R. 3799 (Hern) – CHOICE Arrangement Act: Codifies the Trump Administration's two rules to ensure small business owners and employees are able to have more affordable health care options, includes a new notification to employers to make sure they know these options exist, and protects the self-insured market that employers depend on. Passed 220-209 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 0-209

H.R. 485 (Rodgers) – Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act of 2023: Bans federal healthcare programs from using prices based on quality adjusted life years (QALYs) to determine coverage for care, protecting Americans with disabilities and chronic health conditions from life-threatening discrimination. Passed 211-208 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 0-208

H.R. 5378 (Rodgers) Lower Costs, More Transparency Act: Empowers Americans with more information about the cost of health care services and treatments. Passed 320-71-1 Republicans: 166-40 Democrats: 154-31-1

H.R. 3797 (Smith-MO) – Paperwork Burden Reduction Act: eliminates mandates on small businesses to prepare and send outdated health insurance tax forms to millions of Americans who do not need them.

H.R. 8281 (Roy) – SAVE Act: Amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, requiring individuals to provide proof of United States citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. Passed 221-198 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 5-198

H.R. 7109 (Edwards) – Equal Representation Act: Requires the decennial census to include a citizenship question, and excludes noncitizens from the population on which the apportionment of U.S. House Representatives and electors for each state is based. Passed 206-202 Republicans: 206-0 Democrats: 0-202

H.R. 6513 (Carey) – COCOA Act: Provides statutory authority for designated congressional election observers.

H.R. 192 (Pfluger) – To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022: Prevents individuals who are not United States citizens from voting in elections in the District of Columbia. Passed 262-143 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 52-143



A Government That’s Accountable ✅

Attempted Assassinations of President Trump: The House quickly acted after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, and formed a task force to investigate the series of failures by the U.S. Secret Service that day. The Task Force is also investigating the subsequent assassination attempt that occurred on September 15th in Florida, as it works to deliver answers to the American people and ensure their choice of president is never again threatened by a deranged, radical individual.

Antisemitism on Campuses: After Hamas’ horrific October 7th attacks on Israel, and the subsequent military actions taken by Israel to defend itself, the U.S. has seen a disturbing uptick in antisemitism on college campuses. Led by the Committee on Education and the Workforce, House Republicans discovered a troubling culture on campuses, where administrators fail to implement protections for Jewish students and even mock Jewish students, and has demanded answers from these universities about student safety and funding of pro-Hamas groups and propaganda. As a result, the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia resigned in disgrace.

The Biden-Harris Border Crisis Report: The Committee on Homeland Security released a report exposing the many ways the Biden-Harris Administration knowingly and intentionally undermined U.S. border security to create the crisis we currently see at the border. The report revealed that even before taking office, the Administration was warned by experienced border security professionals about the dangers of their plan to open our borders and dismantle our border security. The Biden-Harris border crisis was not some inevitable phenomenon – it was directly caused by the actions taken by President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. To view the full report, click here.

The Biden-Harris Failed Afghanistan Withdrawal Report: The Foreign Affairs Committee’s investigation into the Biden-Harris Administration’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan revealed that the Administration disregarded the advice of military and security professionals, ignored the facts on the ground, and indulged in wishful thinking and endless deliberation that left American troops and diplomats in-country dangerously exposed – ultimately resulting in the tragic and unnecessary deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers. House Republicans passed legislation to condemn key figures and officials in the Administration, including President Biden, Vice President Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken, and others, for their part in this historic disaster. To view the full report, click here.

China Oversight: The China Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party conducted numerous investigations this Congress to shed light on the threatening posture of the CCP toward the United States. It issued a report demonstrating that the CCP is helping facilitate the fentanyl crisis in the United States by subsidizing the manufacturing and export of fentanyl materials and otherwise strategically and economically benefits from the fentanyl crisis. It has also investigated American financial institutions investing in the CCP’s military capabilities; threats by the CCP to port infrastructure; and, most recently, with the Committee on Education and the Workforce, uncovered how federal funds and U.S. universities had benefited Chinese technological advancements and military capabilities.

Covid Oversight: The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic were able to uncover many concerning actions by officials at the White House, NIH, state governments, and EcoHealth Alliance during the pandemic. The Subcommittee held hearings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, Governor Anthony Cuomo, and others. Significantly, the Subcommittee issued a report on EcoHealth Alliance, finding that it used taxpayer dollars from federal grants to facilitate gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at Wuhan Institute of Virology. The investigation resulted in HHS debarring the President of EcoHealth and suspending all funds allocated to EcoHealth.

President Biden’s Influence Peddling and Classified Documents: On December 13, 2023, the House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Biden allowing the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees to continue developing compelling evidence revealing how President Biden knew, was involved, and benefited directly from his family’s influence peddling schemes. The committees took key actions to bring in significant witnesses, including Hunter Biden and James Biden, both of whom had lied during their appearances, and the committees sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice recommending they be charged with making false statements. In February, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland for records, including transcripts, notes, video, and audio files, related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Biden’s willful mishandling of classified information, after Hur declined to recommend charges against Biden citing his memory problems. A.G. Garland refused to produce the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interviews with President Biden and his ghostwriter, and on June 12, 2024, House Republicans voted to hold A.G. Garland in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena. On July 2, 2024, the House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit in D.C. federal court to obtain these recordings. We remain committed to obtaining this critically important evidence in our investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Government Censorship: The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and House Judiciary Committee have uncovered disturbing levels of government censorship through vigorous investigation. Notably, the Subcommittee demonstrated how the Biden-Harris Administration engaged in a pressure campaign to force tech companies to censor information in 2021. In a recent letter to the Judiciary Committee, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret at censoring content and stating he believed the government pressure “was wrong.”

Regulatory Burdens: In the wake of the Supreme Court overruling Chevron, to assure the Biden-Harris Administration respects the limits placed on its authority, our House committees sent oversight letters to nearly every agency in the Executive branch requesting information on legislative rules, agency adjudications, enforcement actions, and agency guidance documents. Additionally, the House Oversight Committee issued a thorough report on the Biden-Harris Administration's regulatory overreach, concluding that it has imposed an estimated $1.7 trillion in regulatory costs, with EPA counting for $1.3 trillion.



H. Res. 1367 (Kelly-PA) – Establishing the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump: Establishes the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, and gives the task force investigative authority, including subpoena authority, to thoroughly analyze the circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt and ensure the failures that occurred never happen again. Passed 416-0 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 202-0

H.R. 788 (Gooden) – Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2023: Bars government agencies from entering or enforcing settlement agreements that instruct the offending party to donate to a third party, ensuring the owed funds go only to affected parties or the Treasury. Passed 211-197 Republicans: 211-0 Democrats: 0-197

H. Res. 12 (Jordan) – Establishing a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the Committee on the Judiciary. Passed 221-211 Republicans: 221-0 Democrats: 0-211



H. Res. 914 (McClain) – Censuring Representative Jamaal Bowman. Passed 214-191-5 Republicans: 211-0-1 Democrats: 3-191-4

H. Res. 845 (McCormick) – Censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel. Passed 234-188-4 Republicans: 212-4-1 Democrats: 22-184-3

H.Res. 521 (Luna) – Censuring Adam Schiff, Representative of the 30th Congressional District of California. Passed 213-209-6 Republicans: 213-0-6 Democrats: 0-209



H. Res. 1469 (McCaul) – Ensuring accountability for key officials in the Biden-Harris administration responsible for decision making and execution failures throughout the withdrawal from Afghanistan: Ensures the parties responsible for decision making and execution failures in the disastrous Biden-Harris Afghanistan withdrawal are held accountable, and condemns key figures and officials in the Biden-Harris Administration, including President Biden, Vice President Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and others. Passed 219-194 Republicans: 209-0 Democrats: 10-194

H. Res. 918 (Armstrong) – Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes. Passed 221-212 Republicans: 221-0 Democrats: 0-212

H. Res. 863 (Greene) – Impeaching Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, for high crimes and misdemeanors: Impeaches Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, for high crimes and misdemeanors due to violating immigration and border security laws enacted by Congress and threatening the safety of the American people. Passed 214-213 Republicans: 214-3 Democrats: 0-210

H. Res. 1292 (Jordan) – Recommending that the House of Representatives find United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with a subpoena duly issued by the Committee on the Judiciary. Passed 216-207 Republicans: 216-1 Democrats: 0-206

H.R. 4468 (Walberg) – Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act of 2023: Protects consumer choice by prohibiting Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency from finalizing, implementing, or enforcing any proposed rule with regards to emissions from vehicles. Passed 221-197 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 5-197

H.R. 1435 (Joyce-PA) – Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act: Amends the Clean Air Act and blocks Biden’s EPA from issuing waivers for regulations that ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines. Passed 222-190 Republicans: 214-0 Democrats: 8-190

H.J. Res. 88 (McClain) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Improving Income Driven Repayment for the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program and the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program": Prevents the implementation of a new income-driven repayment plan that would force American taxpayers to repay student loan debt that doesn't belong to them. Passed 210-189 Republicans: 208-0 Democrats: 2-189

H.R. 4364 (Amodei) – Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2024: Provides FY2024 appropriations for the legislative branch, including the House of Representatives, to maintain essential oversight responsibilities and faithfully serve the American people in a fiscally responsible manner. Passed 214-197 Republicans: 210-0 Democrats: 4-197

S.J. Res. 11 (Fischer) – Trucker Emissions CRA: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Control of Air Pollution From New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards." Passed 221-203 Republicans: 217-1 Democrats: 4-202

H.R. 277 (Cammack) – REINS Act of 2023: Requires congressional approval before “major rules” – such as those with an annual effect on the economy of at least $100 million or those that cause a major increase in prices – can take effect, instead of expressing disapproval after. Passed 221-210 Republicans: 220-0 Democrats: 1-210

H.J. Res. 45 (Good) – Student Loans CRA: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans," blocking President Biden's student loan giveaway. Passed 218-203 Republicans: 216-0 Democrats: 2-203

H.R. 288 (Fitzgerald) – Separation of Powers Restoration Act of 2023 (SOPRA): Restores proper constitutional separation of powers by amending the Administrative Procedure Act to override Chevron deference and require courts to decide disputes over interpretation of statutory text. Passed 220-211 Republicans: 219-1 Democrats: 1-210

H.J. Res. 39 (Posey) – Solar Panel CRA: Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of Commerce relating to "Procedures Covering Suspension of Liquidation, Duties and Estimated Duties in Accord With Presidential Proclamation 10414." Passed 221-202 Republicans: 209-8 Democrats: 12-194

H.R. 23 (Smith-NE) – Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act: Rescinds funding for 87,000 IRS agents allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act. Passed 221-210 Republicans: 221-0 Democrats: 0-210

H.R. 140 (Comer) – Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act: Prohibits federal employees from advocating for censorship of viewpoints in their official capacity. Passed 219-206 Republicans: 219-0 Democrats: 0-206

H.J. Res. 30 (Barr) – Disapproving of the Biden administration’s ESG requirements for retirement investments. Passed 216-204 Republicans: 215-0 Democrats: 1-204 Forced first veto of the Biden administration on March 20, 2023.

H.J. Res. 27 (Graves-MO) – WOTUS CRA: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Revised Definition of 'Waters of the United States.'" Passed 227-198 Republicans: 218-1 Democrats: 9-197 After passing the Senate by a 53-43 vote, the White House vetoed this legislation.

S.J. Res. 9 (Marshall) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Lesser Prairie-Chicken; Threatened Status with Section 4(d) Rule for the Northern Distinct Population Segment and Endangered Status for the Southern Distinct Population Segment." Passed 221-206 Republicans: 217-1 Democrats: 4-205

S.J. Res. 24 (Mullin) – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service relating to "Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Status for Northern Long-Eared Bat." Passed 220-209 Republicans: 218-1 Democrats: 2-208



