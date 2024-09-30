Chief Justice Newby Issues Amended Order for Certain Western North Carolina Counties Due to Hurricane Helene
Chief Justice Paul Newby has issued an amended order declaring under N.C.G.S. § 7A-39(b)(1) that catastrophic conditions resulting from severe weather and flooding exist or have existed in certain western North Carolina counties. The original order, issued 29 September 2024, is amended to add three additional counties: Cherokee, Graham, and Swain. Pursuant to statutory authority, he has therefore extended the time and periods of limitation for filing and for acts due to be done in these counties:
- Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey.
See the order below for full details.
