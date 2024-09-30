Missing Child Located in Hopkinton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

(603) 352-9669

September 30, 2024

Hopkinton, NH – On September 29, 2024 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Hopkinton Police were notified of a missing child from a residence on Maple Street. New Hampshire Conservation Officers were clearing an earlier rescue effort and were in the area to assist along with Officers from Henniker, Dunbarton, and New Hampshire State Police.

Hopkinton Police deployed a drone, and New Hampshire Fish and game deployed a K-9 team along with a New Hampshire State Police K-9. At approximately 8:25 p.m., a Conservation Officer located the child in a spillway for the Army Corps of Engineers flood control area approximately 0.14 miles from the place where she was last seen. The child was tired and cold, but was suffering from no serious injuries.