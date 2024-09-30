Dahlonega, GA (September 30, 2024)- At the request of the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dahlonega, Georgia. Malachi Mayfield, age 27, of Dahlonega, GA was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at about 12:30 p.m., the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic dispute at a home in the Cavender Creek area. Deputies received information indicating a woman was injured during the domestic incident.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Mayfield armed with a knife. Mayfield made aggressive movements towards the deputies with the knife, and deputies shot Mayfield.

Mayfield was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.