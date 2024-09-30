VWO Joins NORA Network as a Solution Partner to Drive Innovation in Online Retail

Joining the National Online Retail Association (NORA), VWO commits to empowering Australian retailers with cutting-edge digital optimization solutions.

This partnership is a natural step forward as we aim to expand our footprint in the Australian market and contribute to the growth of online retail.” — Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a leading experience and conversion optimization platform, is proud to announce its new status as a solution partner with the National Online Retail Association (NORA). This partnership underscores VWO's commitment to supporting and empowering the Australian retail industry by providing advanced solutions for enhancing customer experiences and driving online growth.NORA, an influential hub for the Australian retail ecosystem, brings together the industry’s leading technology partners and solution providers, fostering collaboration and sharing of best practices. VWO’s participation in this network will provide retailers with access to sophisticated testing, behaviour analytics, personalization, and optimization capabilities, helping them understand their customers better and improve their online shopping journeys.VWO offers a comprehensive platform that enables retailers to test, gather user insights, personalize, and optimize every aspect of their digital experience. By joining the NORA network, VWO aims to collaborate closely with retailers to help them increase conversion rates, boost customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive revenue growth through data-driven experimentation and insights.Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to be part of the NORA network and join forces with other forward-thinking players in the retail industry. At VWO, we believe in empowering retailers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences. This partnership is a natural step forward as we aim to expand our footprint in the Australian market and contribute to the growth of online retail.”As a NORA solution partner, VWO will be able to support the broader retail community using its mature, connected, and comprehensive optimization platform for A/B testing, multivariate testing, visitor behaviour analytics, and customer experience optimization. With this partnership, VWO is poised to play a pivotal role in helping Australian retailers innovate, compete, and scale in an increasingly dynamic and competitive online market.For more information about VWO and its offerings, please visit VWO’s page on the NORA website About NORA NetworkFounded by Paul Greenberg, The NORA Network has an impactful ability to catalyse industry collaboration and connection. We connect members through a variety of formats including Industry Roundtables, Leader Exchange Lunches, NORA TV, Solutions Marketplace and our annual core events – all offering exchange points for the industry to connect and share support.The NORA Network’s Advisory Council contributes to the impact, relevance and cohesion of the community’s development. To learn more, visit https://www.nora.org.au/ About VWOVWO is an experience optimization platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

