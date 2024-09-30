A Game-Changer in Combating Arms Trafficking: The New Regional Center

Against the backdrop of persistent security challenges in South-Eastern Europe, a milestone in the fight against transnational threats and organized crime has been achieved. Today, the OSCE Mission to Skopje opened the new state-of-the-art Regional K9 Training and Certification Centre in Gjorche Petrov, a critical step in combating the illicit trafficking of firearms in the region.

The Centre will act as a hub for continuous training and regional co-operation. It is more than just an upgrade—it includes the construction of new K9 facilities and the improvement of working conditions in existing facilities. The mobility of K9 teams has also been enhanced with the donation of 14 specialized vehicles and three trailers, allowing for quicker, more efficient police responses across the region.

The official opening of the Centre marks the start of a new era of operational efficiency and collaboration, with lasting effects on regional security, law enforcement capabilities, and partnerships.

About the Efforts to Enhance SALW Detection Capacities

Enhancing detection capacities falls under the Mission’s extra-budgetary project, "Assisting the National Authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia to Decrease the Risk of Weapon Proliferation and Misuse of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)." Funded by Belgium, the EU, France, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, and the US, the project has led to substantial progress in enhancing the Police Dog Unit's detection capabilities in the country.

