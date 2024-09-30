I stayed with my parents to recover a few times during this period and helped them to care for my brother’s young daughter. I took her to the local play park a few times to give my parents some respite. I'd carry her on my shoulders as we'd sing various nursery rhymes on the way to and from the park.

After a couple of trips, my mum received a very angry phone call from my brother who didn't want his daughter anywhere near me. It was very upsetting that he thought his daughter was in danger with me. In all honesty, I've never wanted to hurt anyone but myself.

After that phone call, my brother 'disowned' me. I wasn't allowed to be alone with his daughter or in his house. If we did meet on the street, he wouldn't even acknowledge my presence. This broke my heart and even though things are a bit better now, I still feel like I'm constantly walking on egg shells whenever we’re together.

I’ve been a brain tumour survivor for 25 years and despite various diagnoses, I truly believe that my mental illnesses are linked with the tumour. Having experienced both physical and mental illness, I’ve found it much easier to disclose physical ailments with colleagues and friends than my mental health issues. I'm aware that the stigma of cancer has been mostly overcome and I hope one day, we can say the same with mental illnesses.

I've had people tell me that “it's not the end of the world”, to “turn that frown upside-down”, and question why I'm so grumpy, which is incredibly insensitive. If anything, that makes me feel worse.