Vitkac.com Introduces Exclusive Events and Dining Experiences for 65,000+ Loyalty Program Members

Vitkac Luxury Online Shop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitkac.com, the leading luxury online shop , is excited to announce the continued growth and expansion of its highly successful loyalty program. Since its quiet unveiling in June 2023, the program has now surpassed 65,000 members, a significant milestone that reflects its widespread appeal among high-end customers.Mateusz Ciba, General Manager of Vitkac, shared his enthusiasm: "The tremendous response to our loyalty program continues to surpass our expectations. With over 65,000 members now participating, we are thrilled by how well the program has resonated with our clientele, offering them new levels of value and exclusive access."The loyalty program, which features a tiered system for customers to achieve different membership levels, has evolved to provide even more benefits. In addition to cash back points redeemable for discounts on new arrivals and upcoming collections, members can now gain access to exclusive specialty events, curated restaurant invites, and enhanced rewards."Our Platinum-level members, in particular, are seeing tremendous value in these new offerings, including invitations to high-profile fashion events and exclusive dining experiences at some of the most prestigious restaurants," added Ciba.Coinciding with the fall season and new collection launches, now is an ideal time for customers to join the Vitkac loyalty program. Members can continue to enjoy discounts on sale items while accumulating points that can be used toward new arrivals, giving them a significant edge in the luxury shopping experience.Vitkac Luxury Online Shop takes great pride in the seamless performance of the loyalty program, with no notable technical issues even with the substantial influx of new members. “We’re committed to maintaining a flawless user experience as we expand, and we remain focused on adding more perks to elevate our members' experiences,” said Ciba.Looking forward, Vitkac.com plans to introduce special discounts on luxury hotel reservations in Poland and other exclusive services as part of the program's ongoing enhancement. With such additions, Vitkac aims to provide an all-encompassing luxury experience that extends beyond shopping, offering lifestyle benefits that cater to the refined tastes of its clientele. Learn more about the Vitkac Club Loyalty Rewards Program About Vitkac Luxury Online ShopFounded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.For U.S. Media Inquiries Contact: Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency : InterSearchMedia

