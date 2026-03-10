Four Years Strong: Celebrating BNCL’s Legacy Growth After the Formation of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy Law Firm

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This August marks the four-year anniversary of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy, a milestone reflecting both continuity and growth in California civil rights law.The firm, formerly known as The Law Offices of John L. Burris, entered a new chapter in 2022. The transition was more than a name change; it signaled succession, institutional growth, and a commitment to continuing one of California’s most influential civil rights legacies.Built on the Reputation of a Civil Rights IconJohn L. Burris is a nationally recognized civil rights attorney whose career spans more than four decades. After graduating from University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Burris built a practice centered on police misconduct, wrongful death, racial discrimination, and constitutional violations. He gained national attention representing Rodney King in civil litigation against the Los Angeles Police Department, a case that shaped modern civil rights litigation in Los Angeles and beyond. Over the years, Burris secured hundreds of high-profile verdicts and settlements, while influencing public policy and departmental reform. His work demonstrated that civil rights litigation could deliver both justice for individuals and systemic change.The 2022 Transition: More Than a Name ChangeIn 2022, Burris partnered with longtime colleagues Benjamin Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, and DeWitt Lacy to create Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy, LLP. Four years later, the partnership exemplifies strategic succession and generational continuity. The national civil rights law firm now combines decades of experience with fresh leadership, ensuring its civil rights mission extends beyond its founder. The anniversary highlights a key principle: legacy firms either fade when founders step back, or they expand their foundation. BNCL chose the latter.Preserving Civil Rights Litigation History While Practicing TodayThe firm’s milestone coincides with historical recognition for Burris. His oral history has been archived by The HistoryMakers and preserved in the collections of the Library of Congress, cementing his role in civil rights history. BNCL’s work continues to be more than litigation; it represents a living record of civil rights advocacy and legal reform. The firm’s history is intertwined with the broader narrative of justice in California and the nation.Four Years Later: A Legacy ContinuedWhile four years may seem brief compared to a 40-year career, the milestone marks:-Stability and growth after transition-Continuity of leadership and expertise-Sustained client trust-Ongoing impact in civil rights litigationFor Los Angeles and California’s broader legal community, BNCL demonstrates how a founder-driven firm can mature into a multi-partner institution without losing its core mission. Four years in, Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy stands not as a departure from John Burris’s legacy, but as its continuation, ready to tackle the next chapter of civil rights advocacy with the same vision, experience, and impact that defined its founder’s career.About Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & LacyBurris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy is a nationally recognized civil rights law firm in Oakland , California. Founded by renowned civil rights attorney John L. Burris, the firm represents individuals and families in cases involving police misconduct, excessive force, wrongful death, and other constitutional violations. With decades of experience in complex federal and state litigation, the firm remains committed to holding institutions accountable and protecting civil liberties. For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, call (510) 839-5200.Media Contact: Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency InterSearchMedia

