Lean Kitchen Opens New Snellville Location to Bring Healthy, Chef-Prepared Meals to Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Kitchen, the Atlanta-area leader in fresh, chef-prepared healthy meals, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Snellville, Georgia. Located at 2420 Wisteria Drive, Suite 5, the Snellville kitchen will offer convenient in-store meal pickup and local delivery throughout Gwinnett County, making healthy eating easier and more accessible than ever for busy professionals, families, and fitness enthusiasts.The new Snellville location features Lean Kitchen’s signature scratch-made meals, each carefully crafted by professional chefs using high-quality ingredients and no preservatives. Every meal is clearly labeled with nutrition facts, macros, and ingredients, allowing customers to make confident, informed choices that align with their health and fitness goals. Customers can choose from a rotating menu of high-protein, nutrient-rich meals, including seasonal favorites like Chicken Bacon Brussels, Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower Bowl, and Low Carb Sweet Chili Sizzler, along with vegetarian, low-carb, and performance-focused options.Lean Kitchen Snellville also offers online ordering, flexible meal plans, and subscriptions, allowing customers to order food online in Gwinnett County and enjoy healthy, ready-to-eat meals without the stress of grocery shopping, cooking, or tracking macros. Meals are designed to support a variety of lifestyles, including weight management, muscle building, and clean eating, all while saving time during busy weeks.“Healthy eating shouldn’t be stressful or time-consuming,” said Mena Norman, co-owner of Lean Kitchen Snellville. “Our goal with the Snellville location is to help the community enjoy fresh, nutritious meals without the hassle of cooking, meal planning, or counting macros. Now, residents can order healthy food online in Gwinnett and feel confident knowing their meals are chef-prepared, balanced, and preservative-free.”In addition to individual meals, Lean Kitchen Snellville will support local gyms, trainers, corporate offices, and families with bulk ordering and catering options, making it easier for groups to stay consistent with their nutrition. The brand is known throughout the Atlanta metro area for its commitment to quality, transparency, and convenience, values that will continue to define the Snellville location.“We’re thrilled to expand into Snellville and bring our mission of simple, accessible, and sustainable healthy eating to even more people,” added Mena Norman, co-owner of Lean Kitchen Snellville. “We look forward to becoming part of the local community and helping people improve their health, energy, and lifestyle, one meal at a time.”The Snellville location is now open and accepting online orders for pickup and local delivery. To view the menu or place an order, customers can visit LeanKitchenCo.com/Snellville About Lean KitchenOwned by Mena and Shawn Norman, Lean Kitchen is a chef-driven, health-focused meal prep service in Gwinnett dedicated to helping people eat clean, delicious meals without stress. With multiple locations across the Atlanta area, Lean Kitchen provides fresh, high-protein meals that are convenient, affordable, and nutritionally transparent.Media Contact:InterSearchMedia Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.