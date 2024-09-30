Chair of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) board of trustees steps down

Professor David Croisdale-Appleby, chair of the RCP board of trustees, has announced that he is stepping down from the role with immediate effect.

In 2019 Professor Croisdale-Appleby was appointed as the first lay chair of the board in the college’s 500-year history and has helped successfully steer the RCP on a number of its major strategic initiatives. These include the commissioning of the RCP’s second home, The Spine in Liverpool, and instituting financial discipline which has enabled the RCP to return to a break-even position following the difficult years of the pandemic and its aftermath. Over the past 18 months Professor Croisdale-Appleby has successfully recruited new lay trustees with key professional skills, placing the board in a strong position to support growth and new opportunities for the RCP in the future.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president, senior censor and vice president for education and training, said: 'On behalf of the board I want to thank David for his commitment to the RCP over the past five years. We all wish him well for the future.'

Professor Croisdale-Appleby commented: 'It has been a great privilege to serve the college as its first lay chair of the board of trustees over the past five years, and I leave the college with some wonderful memories as I take up my new roles. I will always be a great advocate for, and supporter of, this wonderful college.'

The RCP will commence the recruitment process for a new lay chair of the board of trustees in autumn 2024. In the meantime, Dr Patel will act as chair.