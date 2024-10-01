Factory Entertainment Stuns with Its Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Phaser Replica

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Phaser Replica by Factory Entertainment Anson Mount Signature Edition Limited to 100 Pieces

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment , a leading manufacturer of movie and TV prop replicas, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Phaser Prop Replica, as featured in the hit Paramount Plus streaming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.In addition to a 1,000-piece limited edition, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Phaser Prop Replica is also available in an ultra-limited signature edition, featuring a plaque signed by series star Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike. The signature edition is limited to only 100 pieces.The phaser, as every Star Trek aficionado knows, is an essential weapon of Starfleet and is a standard piece of landing party equipment. In designing the look of the phaser to be used on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which in Star Trek canon takes place approximately seven years before Star Trek: The Original Series, the prop makers chose a strikingly familiar aesthetic, paying homage to the classic 1960's prop while boldly going forward, achieving a design that is both retro and cutting edge.The creative minds at Factory Entertainment worked in collaboration with the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds production team to create a truly authentic phaser replica, incorporating features seen on-screen and others that have yet to be seen.“We started to design this collectible while the series was still in the production of its early seasons, which presented a bit of a challenge, as we only saw a glimpse of the full functionality of the phaser.” said Barry Eldridge, Creative Director of Factory Entertainment. “Some aspects were hinted at or not addressed at the time, but we were fortunate enough to work with the production team to fully realize additional features and functions. For instance, the replica features a removable phaser type-1, an adjustable emitter and overload sequences. While they haven’t been seen on-screen yet, the production team approved each of these components and we’re thrilled that they may become canon going forward.”The body of this heavy-duty replica is cast aluminum alloy, with the same anodized finishes as the original props. Colors and finishes have been precisely matched to the props, and trim pieces are made from high-quality machined aluminum, brass and ABS plastic. Each replica comes with a museum quality acrylic display case, an individually numbered metal edition plaque and a certificate of authenticity.Fans can pre-order this replica now at Factory Entertainment’s website, www.factoryent.com About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park and many others.

